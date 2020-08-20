Council passes pay raise for police officers

The Enterprise City Council passed a pay raise for police officers and a hazard pay supplement for certified police officers and fire department personnel Tuesday night.

The hazard pay supplement, which was authorized through Dec. 31, is for $100 per pay period.

The pay raise of $2 per hour is for all certified police officer positions.

The cost of both increases will be partially offset by funding from the CARES Act through the federal government and the state of Alabama to aid in the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I thank you for passing the pay increase tonight. It’s well deserved,” Enterprise Police Chief T.D. Jones said on behalf of his department.

Jones announced his retirement effective a\Aug. 28 and the council appointed Capt. Michael Moore to serve as interim police chief until the next council makes an non-interim appointment on or around Nov. 2.

Mayor Bill Cooper, in his closing remarks at the meeting, said the city is looking at its salary schedule.

“We’re going to make sure all of our city workers are treated fairly and that we don’t want to do one thing for one without doing for the other,” he said.

In other business, the City Council:

*Authorized Parks & Recreation Director Billy Powell to purchase playground equipment for use at Gibson Park. Powell estimated the current playground equipment was 25 years old. The equipment cost $24,315, which was under the $30,000 budgeted for the project. Powell said by waiting until now the city saved more than $13,000.