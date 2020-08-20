Council passes pay raise for police officers

The Enterprise City Council passed a pay raise for police officers and a hazard pay supplement for certified police officers and fire department personnel Tuesday night.
The hazard pay supplement, which was authorized through Dec. 31, is for $100 per pay period.
The pay raise of $2 per hour is for all certified police officer positions.
The cost of both increases will be partially offset by funding from the CARES Act through the federal government and the state of Alabama to aid in the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I thank you for passing the pay increase tonight. It’s well deserved,” Enterprise Police Chief T.D. Jones said on behalf of his department.
Jones announced his retirement effective a\Aug. 28 and the council appointed Capt. Michael Moore to serve as interim police chief until the next council makes an non-interim appointment on or around Nov. 2.
Mayor Bill Cooper, in his closing remarks at the meeting, said the city is looking at its salary schedule.
“We’re going to make sure all of our city workers are treated fairly and that we don’t want to do one thing for one without doing for the other,” he said.
In other business, the City Council:
*Authorized Parks & Recreation Director Billy Powell to purchase playground equipment for use at Gibson Park. Powell estimated the current playground equipment was 25 years old. The equipment cost $24,315, which was under the $30,000 budgeted for the project. Powell said by waiting until now the city saved more than $13,000.
*Adopted the city’s transportation plan in accordance with the Rebuild Alabama Act. The city will use the estimated revenues of approximately $126,000 anticipated from the Rebuild Alabama Act fuel bill to perform road improvements toward Phase II master resurfacing list.
*Gave the mayor authority to extend the agreement between Arista Aviation Services and the Enterprise Fire Department at the Enterprise Municipal Airport. The agreement details plans for aircraft rescue and firefighting emergency services at the airport.
*Took no action on a proposal that would allow the mayor to execute a five-year agreement with CDG Engineers and Associates on behalf of the city for professional engineering services. The proposal was dropped when council members Sonya Rich and Al Miller and others expressed concerns about the length and the need for the agreement.
*Approved travel requests for Sam Dennis and Keith Deloach to attend a 14 CFR 139 Fuel Safety Training Class in Americus, Ga., on Sept. 15-17, at an estimated cost of $661.96.
*Approved travel requests for Powell and Blake Moore to attend the ARPA Workshop & Board of Directors meeting in Orange Beach Sept. 29-Oct. 1, at an estimated cost of $1,225.
*Reviewed and authorized payment for contract billings totaling $167,676.39 which included $88,660.65 to Beasley Construction Service, Inc., for construction for the new airport terminal; $59,129.48 to Wiregrass Construction Co., Inc., for FY20 resurfacing improvements; $4,976.87 to Poly, Inc., for FY20 resurfacing improvement; and $14,909.39 to Seay, Seay & Litchfield, P.C., for a feasibility study on a new recreation center.
