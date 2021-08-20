Council proposes food truck ordinance

The Enterprise City Council introduced an ordinance at its Tuesday meeting that outlines the requirements and restrictions concerning food truck operations in the city.
The ordinance defines a food truck as any food service establishment that is mobile, where food or beverage is cooked, prepared and/or served. It does not include coffee, frozen dessert or ice cream trucks that move from place to place and aren’t in one location for more than 15 minutes at a time.
To operate a food truck, the city will require operators to obtain a health department permit and business license, provide trash disposal for customers, dispose of any trash before leaving a location and service and replenish the truck daily, including fresh water and stocking supplies. Trucks operating on public or city property must all provide proof of insurance.
For locations, food trucks can operate in parking spaces within the public right-of-way within the corporate limits and on city owned property, at locations and times as may be approved by the city, and in other areas, including private property with the permission of the owner and as permitted by the city’s zoning ordinance. Food trucks will also be allowed to operate in city parks, providing that they obtain a permit, pay a permit fee and follow applicable park rules. The one location restriction is that trucks may not operate within 150 feet of the seating area of a restaurant located within or attached to a permanent structure or building.
“I think it gives a good clean ordinance that allows freedom of people being able to operate a food truck, but yet still requires things to look nice in the city, keep safety and there’s penalties in here if they break the rules for a fine of $150, and of course we could always have reason to revoke the business license if necessary,” Councilman Greg Padgett said.
The creation of a food truck ordinance has been in the works for a few months after the issue was first brought to the council’s attention in a May 15 work session. Then, Padgett said that he had been approached by people wanting to operate food trucks in the city, but current ordinances were not compatible with the concept.
“I know of four people specifically that have come to me recently wanting to open up a food truck in the area, and some of them have gone ahead and done it in neighboring cities since they weren’t able to do it in Enterprise but would love to move their operations to Enterprise if we would make a change in ordinance to allow that to happen,” Padgett said at the work session.
The council will review the ordinance over the next few weeks and consider it at its next meeting on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.