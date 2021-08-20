Council proposes food truck ordinance

“I think it gives a good clean ordinance that allows freedom of people being able to operate a food truck, but yet still requires things to look nice in the city, keep safety and there’s penalties in here if they break the rules for a fine of $150, and of course we could always have reason to revoke the business license if necessary,” Councilman Greg Padgett said.

The creation of a food truck ordinance has been in the works for a few months after the issue was first brought to the council’s attention in a May 15 work session. Then, Padgett said that he had been approached by people wanting to operate food trucks in the city, but current ordinances were not compatible with the concept.

“I know of four people specifically that have come to me recently wanting to open up a food truck in the area, and some of them have gone ahead and done it in neighboring cities since they weren’t able to do it in Enterprise but would love to move their operations to Enterprise if we would make a change in ordinance to allow that to happen,” Padgett said at the work session.

The council will review the ordinance over the next few weeks and consider it at its next meeting on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.