Council seat available in New Brockton election
Council seat available in New Brockton election

New Brockton Mayor Kathy Holley

New Brockton's government will look mostly the same after the municipal elections later this month.

Mayor Kathryn Holley had no opposition at the filing deadline and will remain in office.

District 1 Council member Ronald Terry, District 3 Council member Ralph Medley Jr. and District 5 Council member Shirley Eads also had no opposition and will remain in their council seats.

District 4 will have an election between incumbent Courtney Campbell and Todd Askins. District 2 had no qualifying candidates, and current council member Eddie Cordle did not seek re-election.

After the mayor and council have been take office in November, they can begin to enlist letters of interest for the vacant seat and appoint a representative from that district to fill it.

