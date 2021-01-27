Council talks economic development

Potential, and future, economic development plans were the main topic of discussion at last Tuesday’s meeting of the Enterprise City Council.
Council President Turner Townsend presented the council with a resolution regarding the consideration of approval of certain economic development incentives to be granted by the city to New Enterprise, LLC.
“The public benefits sought to be achieved by the incentives are economic growth and an anticipated increase in new employment and tax revenues which will directly benefit the city and serve a valid purpose,” he said.
Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Jonathan Tullos spoke in favor of the incentive during the ensuing public hearing. Tullos said the city was approached around a year and a half ago with a hotel looking to come into the Enterprise market, but the potential project was delayed due to COVID.
“The market has rebounded and is continuing to do so, and the developer has come back to make that request to the council,” he said.
Tullos said the developer would commit to a Marriott or Hilton brand hotel with a minimum of 80 rooms. The developer must break ground within 18 months of the council approving the incentive, and if the developer fails to maintain the Marriott or Hilton Flag at this property for a period of three years, the developer would be required to pay back the incentive at a prorated rate. The incentive would be paid once the developer had the property open and in operation for 90 consecutive days.
Based on Tullos’ estimates, the longest it would take for the city to recoup its investment is 23 months—10 months at the earliest—and city attorney Rainer Cotter said the city is at no risk if the project does not perform, or does not perform to standard.
In line with council’s stated goal of wanting to drive development to the south side of town, Tullos said they need to take advantage of industries who are interested in settling there now.
“In order to generate more retail in the city, you need to have more traffic and more rooftops in other parts of the city, so where those underserved areas exist, that is where it would make the most sense for the city to consider giving economic incentives to encourage growth that would not otherwise happen,” he said. “The city would recoup about 50 percent of the incentive before the doors ever open through sales tax on the construction of the project. Once they’re open for 90 days and the incentive is granted, they have to perform for three years. Over that three-year time period, it should generate an excess of $600,000 in lodging tax to the city alone; that doesn’t include property tax or anything else that may be out there.”
Turner called for a motion to approve the resolution that provides for the authorization of approximately $400,000 to New Enterprise, LLC to pay for a portion of the costs of acquiring a franchisee to develop, construct, equip and operate a Marriott or Hilton branded hotel at Camelia Commons all subject to the terms of the agreement, and the council voted unanimously in favor.
The other big item of business was increasing the salaries of the City of Enterprise’s interim department heads and current department heads.
“This comes from a recommendation from the mayor to fix some of the issues that weren’t addressed when these positions were created,” Turner said. The updated salaries are as follows:
- Interim Director of Engineering: $60,000 with a one-time catchup payment of $4,351.87
- Interim City Clerk: $75,000 with a one-time catchup payment of $9,881.20
- Interim Chief of Police: $80,000 with a one-time catchup payment of $2,807.77
- Interim Public Works Director: one-time payment of $1,200
- Tourism Director: $5,000 annual salary increase
- Main Street Director: $2,500 annual salary increase
- Human Resources Director: $2,500 annual salary increase
The stated salary will remain in effect until a new head is appointed, if said interim is not selected, and they go back to their former position.
In his report, Mayor Bill Cooper complimented Hayes and her department for the upgrades done to the airport and said it will play a vital role in attracting industries to the area. He also mentioned Enterprise’s blooming population.
“We have more houses going up around here than anywhere in the Wiregrass,” he said. “I don’t know where all these people are coming from! But, this is a good sign of progress and it means that our population will increase the tax base and everything else, so let’s keep on pushing and keep them coming.”
In other business:
- The council approved a request from Wild Indian Feathers d/b/a Bugsy’s Saloon, located at 734 Glover Avenue, to obtain a Lounge Retail Liquor Class 1 license.
- The council heard a request from Mufasa’s Greek Cuisine, located at 2952 Rucker Blvd., to obtain a retail beer license and a retail wine license. A public hearing was scheduled for Feb. 2.
- Stephan Berlet of Church With U addressed the council to request a permit to hold the church’s annual Easter egg drop. After conferring with the police and fire chiefs, the council approved the request.
- At the request of Staci Hayes, interim engineering director, the following street lights will be installed at an annual cost of $257.40: 102 Lowery Street, 1404 W. Adams Street and 102 Wanda Street.
- The Healthcare Authority recommended Karyn Sessions be nominated to the Board of Directors for a 5-year term.