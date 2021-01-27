Council talks economic development

Based on Tullos’ estimates, the longest it would take for the city to recoup its investment is 23 months—10 months at the earliest—and city attorney Rainer Cotter said the city is at no risk if the project does not perform, or does not perform to standard.

“In order to generate more retail in the city, you need to have more traffic and more rooftops in other parts of the city, so where those underserved areas exist, that is where it would make the most sense for the city to consider giving economic incentives to encourage growth that would not otherwise happen,” he said. “The city would recoup about 50 percent of the incentive before the doors ever open through sales tax on the construction of the project. Once they’re open for 90 days and the incentive is granted, they have to perform for three years. Over that three-year time period, it should generate an excess of $600,000 in lodging tax to the city alone; that doesn’t include property tax or anything else that may be out there.”