Council to interview Davis for fire chief position

The Enterprise City Council is moving forward in its selection process of a new fire chief and will interview current interim fire chief Chris Davis for the position.

At Tuesday’s work session, the council discussed the steps in its search for a new fire chief following Byron Herring’s official retirement on May 28. Herring, who was the longest serving chief in the state, spent nearly 48 years with the department, 26 of those as chief.

The council began a resume review of the applications and narrowed the list to four semifinalists. The semifinalists were selected for phone interviews, with one applicant withdrawing afterward. After the phone interviews, Mayor William Cooper, City Administrator Jonathan Tullos and each city council member independently ranked the semifinalists for the next step, in-person interviews.

Council President Turner Townsend said all council members, Cooper and Tullos had the same rankings for the candidates, with Davis as the top selection. Townsend recommended conducting an in-person interview with Davis, which will be done soon.

“Independently, everybody came to the same conclusion on the top candidate,” Townsend said.

