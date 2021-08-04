Council to interview Davis for fire chief position

The Enterprise City Council is moving forward in its selection process of a new fire chief and will interview current interim fire chief Chris Davis for the position.
At Tuesday’s work session, the council discussed the steps in its search for a new fire chief following Byron Herring’s official retirement on May 28. Herring, who was the longest serving chief in the state, spent nearly 48 years with the department, 26 of those as chief.
The council began a resume review of the applications and narrowed the list to four semifinalists. The semifinalists were selected for phone interviews, with one applicant withdrawing afterward. After the phone interviews, Mayor William Cooper, City Administrator Jonathan Tullos and each city council member independently ranked the semifinalists for the next step, in-person interviews.
Council President Turner Townsend said all council members, Cooper and Tullos had the same rankings for the candidates, with Davis as the top selection. Townsend recommended conducting an in-person interview with Davis, which will be done soon.
“Independently, everybody came to the same conclusion on the top candidate,” Townsend said.
In other business, the council:
Approved Ordinance 07-06-21 providing for the rezone of 8.92 acres of land owned by Dura-Cast, Inc. from M-2 (General Manufacturing District) to B-3 (Highway Commercial District) located at 101 North Industrial Park Rd.
Approved Resolution 08-03-21 providing for notice of the city’s intent to apply for FY 2021 Community Development Block Grant Community Enhancement Fund assistance for costs associated with the proposed demolition and clearance of abandoned, vacant public nuisance properties. The resolution authorizes the mayor to sign any and all necessary application papers as well as any contracts or agreements relative to the project. The total grant funds applied for it $272,900.
Approved Resolution 08-03-21-A providing for notice of the city’s commitment to the FY 2021 CDBG Community Enhancement Fund of $39,000 in matching funds. Grant funds of $272,900 will be utilized for the proposed demolition and clearance of abandoned, vacant properties for a total project outlay of $311,900.
Authorized the mayor the execute agreements with property owners and/or contractors associated with sewer work along Freedom Drive and the by-pass. These agreements and work coincide with budges approvals which the council has previously approved related to installations of sewer lines and sewer work in these areas; also an agreement related to soccer complex development with the community college which will approve cooperative efforts between the college and city related to the development of a soccer complex along George Wallace Drive.
Approved a motion to authorize the interim fire chief to execute a Memorandum of Agreement with Artista Aviation Services LLC for Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Emergency Services at Enterprise Municipal Airport.