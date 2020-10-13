County adds equipment for 2021 projects

Coffee County’s Engineering Department took steps toward preparing for 2021 when the County Commission approved a series of equipment requests on Monday morning.

“It’s time for our annual dump truck sale,” Assistant Engineer Michael Walters said. “We’ve got a proposal from J.M. Wood Auction that would guarantee $755,000 for our five tri-axle dump trucks. We need permission to place those five trucks in the March 2021 auction for J.M. Wood.

“And we need to order our next five set of dump trucks. We can order those for delivery in March off the ACCA joint bid (list) at $154,163 each.”

Walters said the rotation is good for the county.

“We’ll usually make better than $755,000 at the auction – that’s just our guarantee – and we roll them every year,” he said. “It allows us to keep the mileage down, the maintenance down, warranties intact. We can get them through our joint bid at a pretty good price and our carrying costs are maybe $1,000 per truck every year.”

Similarly, the commission gave the go-ahead for the purchase of two bat-wing 15-foot bush hogs off the state contract list at a cost of $9,995 each.