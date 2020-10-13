County adds equipment for 2021 projects

Coffee County’s Engineering Department took steps toward preparing for 2021 when the County Commission approved a series of equipment requests on Monday morning.
“It’s time for our annual dump truck sale,” Assistant Engineer Michael Walters said. “We’ve got a proposal from J.M. Wood Auction that would guarantee $755,000 for our five tri-axle dump trucks. We need permission to place those five trucks in the March 2021 auction for J.M. Wood.
“And we need to order our next five set of dump trucks. We can order those for delivery in March off the ACCA joint bid (list) at $154,163 each.”
Walters said the rotation is good for the county.
“We’ll usually make better than $755,000 at the auction – that’s just our guarantee – and we roll them every year,” he said. “It allows us to keep the mileage down, the maintenance down, warranties intact. We can get them through our joint bid at a pretty good price and our carrying costs are maybe $1,000 per truck every year.”
Similarly, the commission gave the go-ahead for the purchase of two bat-wing 15-foot bush hogs off the state contract list at a cost of $9,995 each.
“We’ll rotate these out, as well,” Walters said. “We have eight and once these get in we will slide two others – the oldest – and we’ll put those onto govdeals.com and roll them out.”
The commission also gave permission to order a second DuraPatcher, likely through the ACCA at a cost of $67,369 but there is an option for a joint purchasing agreement on another item.
“We’re working on adding a second patch crew,” Walters noted. “Several weeks ago we got a rock truck that we got approval for through the state surplus list. This will be the next thing. Then we’ll have to go out and hire some new employees to work it all. You’ve got to get the equipment here and then work on getting them hired.”
In other business, the Coffee County Commission on Monday:
*Approved Walters’ request to deem some old bridge timbers as surplus so they can be sold on govdeals.com.
*Agreed to start the process to vacate a portion of County Road 411. The county will send out public notice for a public hearing on Nov. 9, 2020, at the regular commission meeting.
“This is a dirt road that goes down to the old Elba Dam area,” Walters said. “We have a petition to vacate approximately 760 feet of that. There are two adjoining property owners and they’ll take the right-of-way and split it down the middle.”
*Environmental Services Director Mike Thornton followed Walters and broke up the room.
“Mr. Chairman, I don’t have anything. He spent all the money,” Thornton said when prompted by Dean Smith.
Everyone laughed, included Walters, who had a nice reply.
“Well, you did it last time. We’ve got some catching up (to do),” he said. Smith recalled that Environmental Services topped $1 million in spending requests at the previous commission meeting.
*Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown followed Thornton and began, “Well, I hope to get you some money back.”
Brown said the county hasn’t seen a presidential disaster declaration yet, but one is expected soon after Hurricane Sally.
“We have completed our preliminary damage assessments with both our state and federal partners,” Brown said. “We show damage amounting to $763,951. However, that doesn’t include all the dirt roads yet – and as the water rescinded we did see more damage in Elba. We do expect this to go well over $1 million.”
*Coffee County Administrator/Attorney Rod Morgan got permission from the commission on the sale of a 2014 For that had been assigned to the investigate division of the Sheriff’s Department. It was declared surplus and will be sold to the Geneva County’s Sheriff’s Office.
*District 5 County Commissioner Jimmy Jones reminded everyone in his comments that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and is a time to remember those who lost their fight, are continuing to fight and those who have won their fight against this awful disease.
