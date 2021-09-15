County approves funds for new Enterprise ambulance

The Coffee County Commission passed a resolution Monday allocating up to $400,000 of the county’s American Rescue Plan funds for Enterprise Rescue to purchase a new ambulance.

Dean Blair, chairman of the E-911 board, thanked the commission for the allocated funds for the ambulance. He said last week an Enterprise ambulance made a journey to a hospital in Nashville, adding miles and wear to the vehicle.

“On behalf of all the citizens, I can’t thank you enough,” Blair said. “That’s definitely a big step in the right direction in helping them as they try to recover from this COVID thing, too, and the wear and tear on their vehicles. We’re very blessed to have a critical care ambulance service. It’s a blessing to have that in Coffee County because many places don’t.”

Awards and certificates from a recent Alabama County Commission Association convention were also awarded at the meeting. Assistant County Engineer Michael Walters was presented with the ACCA’s County Engineering Administration certificate.