County approves funds for new Enterprise ambulance

The Coffee County Commission passed a resolution Monday allocating up to $400,000 of the county’s American Rescue Plan funds for Enterprise Rescue to purchase a new ambulance.
Dean Blair, chairman of the E-911 board, thanked the commission for the allocated funds for the ambulance. He said last week an Enterprise ambulance made a journey to a hospital in Nashville, adding miles and wear to the vehicle.
“On behalf of all the citizens, I can’t thank you enough,” Blair said. “That’s definitely a big step in the right direction in helping them as they try to recover from this COVID thing, too, and the wear and tear on their vehicles. We’re very blessed to have a critical care ambulance service. It’s a blessing to have that in Coffee County because many places don’t.”
Awards and certificates from a recent Alabama County Commission Association convention were also awarded at the meeting. Assistant County Engineer Michael Walters was presented with the ACCA’s County Engineering Administration certificate.
Commissioners Jim Thompson and Tom Grimsley were both presented with Tenure in Office Awards for their years of service as commissioners. Thompson was awarded for completing 16 years in office and will have served 20 years at the end of this term, and Grimsley was awarded for completing 24 years and will have served 28 at the end of his current term. He thanked the county’s District 7 voters for their support and for allowing him to serve them for so long.
“Coffee County has come a long way,” Grimsley said. “Probably 10 or 12 years ago, the Progressive Farmer rated Coffee County as one of the three best places to live in the United States and raise a family. I think we as commissioners and I know the ones that I serve with in the past and the one’s I’m serving with now, this is what is what we strive for—to make Coffee County a better place to raise a family and live in.”
In other business, the commission:
Approved the construction of Cross Creek Hills, a major subdivision located off Highway 134, west of Enterprise.
Awarded the county’s annual bids based on County Engineer Marty Lentz’s proposals.
Passed its budget of $25,221,996 for the 2022 fiscal year. This is a 12.71 percent decrease from the 2021 budget of $28,895,431.
Waived the Farm Center use fee an upcoming event held by New Home Baptist Church.
The next Coffee County Commission meeting is scheduled for Sept. 27 at 9 a.m.