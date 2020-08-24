County awards bid for road resurfacing project

Coffee County Commissioners awarded a bid to resurface County Road 110 to Wiregrass Construction Company for nearly half a million dollars at Monday morning’s meeting.

The project is part of the scheduled transportation plan for this fiscal year, County Engineer Marty Lentz noted.

“It is also a project that we received some ADEM funding from the scrap tire funds for demonstration projects,” Lentz said. “A portion of County Road 110 will be resurfaced with some modified asphalt that’s been modified by a rubber additive. We’ve talked about this in the past.”

Bids for the project were opened last Wednesday. Wiregrass Construction submitted a bid of $487,681.75. Mid-South Paving submitted a bid of $581,611.30.

Commissioners approved Lentz’s recommendation to award the project to Wiregrass Construction.

The commission also approved a request from Environmental Services Director Mike Thornton to award a bid to Flint Equipment Company for repairs on a turntable for an excavator for $26,789.95.

“We’d like to award that bid so they can get it fixed and back in service,” Thornton said.

His request passed unanimously.

In other business, the Coffee County Commission:

*Approved a request from County Administrator/Attorney Rod Morgan to authorize submission of an ADECA grant application for the Ben E. Keith project to help fund water, sewer and fire suppression improvements at the facility, which is under construction.

*Approved a request from Lentz to declare two vehicles – a 2016 International truck that was a fuel truck involved in a single-vehicle accident a few months ago and is a wrecked chassis, and a 2004 F-350 utility truck that simply is no longer needed – and one trash trailer as surplus and grant him permission to sell them on govdeals.com.