County BOE approves personnel

At its called meeting Thursday, the Coffee County Board of Education approved the following personnel actions:

Employments:

Amy Stubblefield— instructional coach at Zion Chapel School for the 2022-2023 school year

Stephen Adcock— teacher at Zion Chapel High School for the 2022-2023 school year

Misty Wambles— teacher at New Brockton Elementary School for the 2022-2023 school year

Lakresha Johnson— 10-month custodian at New Brockton Elementary School

Resignations:

Marlee Boswell— teacher at New Brockton Middle School, effective immediately

Shae George— teacher at New Brockton Middle School, effective immediately

Megan Carson— teacher at Zion Chapel Elementary School, effective immediately

The board will meet next July 7 at 5 p.m. at the Board of Education Office.

