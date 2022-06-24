County BOE approves personnel

At its called meeting Thursday, the Coffee County Board of Education approved the following personnel actions:
Employments:
Amy Stubblefield— instructional coach at Zion Chapel School for the 2022-2023 school year
Stephen Adcock— teacher at Zion Chapel High School for the 2022-2023 school year
Misty Wambles— teacher at New Brockton Elementary School for the 2022-2023 school year
Lakresha Johnson— 10-month custodian at New Brockton Elementary School
Resignations:
Marlee Boswell— teacher at New Brockton Middle School, effective immediately
Shae George— teacher at New Brockton Middle School, effective immediately
Megan Carson— teacher at Zion Chapel Elementary School, effective immediately
The board will meet next July 7 at 5 p.m. at the Board of Education Office.