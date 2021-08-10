County BOE approves TEAM contracts

Because of the number of students currently enrolled in the Coffee County School System, Harrison said they were awarded 13 science contracts and 13 math contracts. As of Thursday, six science slots and four math slots had been filled. The biggest issue is with filling the remaining spots is having an otherwise qualified teacher not meet the required number of core classes taught due to also teaching an elective.

“In one or two schools, the teacher teaches an elective period instead of it being an all-day core class. For example, a math teacher might teach five core math classes and an elective period. Well, the elective periods are not on that approved list,” Harrison said. “We can’t create a class for them to get the contract, so we’re having to work with the counselors and the principals to get approved courses, if they can.”

Harrison added that teachers from out of the system are eligible to apply, but that they’re encouraging current Coffee County teachers to apply first.

In her superintendent’s report, Kelly Cobb thanked the teachers and staff for their work getting the schools ready to open and the district administrators for helping her transition into the role.

In other business, the board:

Approved TEAMS contracts