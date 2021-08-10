County BOE approves TEAM contracts

The Coffee County Board of Education approved 10 TEAMS teacher contracts out of a possible 26 to start off the 2021-2022 school year.
On May 6, Governor Kay Ivey signed into law the Teacher Excellence and Accountability for Mathematics and Science (TEAMS) Act, designed to fill every Alabama school with credentialed math and science teachers in grades 6-12.
Per the act’s requirements, school districts may employ one TEAMS math and one TEAMS science teacher for every 105 students in grades 6-12. Eligible teachers can apply to their district for a TEAMS position if they:
Hold a valid Alabama professional educator certificate or alternate certificate in middle level math or science or secondary math, science or computer science
Teach full-time approved math and/or science courses in grades 6-12 with the appropriate certificate endorsements
Currently hold or plan to obtain an Advanced Credential from either the National Institute for STEM Education or National Board for Professional Teaching Standards Certification in math or science
Gray Harrison, career and technical director for Coffee County Schools, said because of the current teacher shortage across the state, TEAMS teachers with 20+ years of experience are asked to sign a five-year contract with the system, and TEAMS teachers with less than 20 years of experience are asked to sign a three-year contract. The specialized positions also work a 189-day contract instead of the normal 185-day contract. The salary schedule is also different from a non TEAMS teacher and is supplemented by the state.
Because of the number of students currently enrolled in the Coffee County School System, Harrison said they were awarded 13 science contracts and 13 math contracts. As of Thursday, six science slots and four math slots had been filled. The biggest issue is with filling the remaining spots is having an otherwise qualified teacher not meet the required number of core classes taught due to also teaching an elective.
“In one or two schools, the teacher teaches an elective period instead of it being an all-day core class. For example, a math teacher might teach five core math classes and an elective period. Well, the elective periods are not on that approved list,” Harrison said. “We can’t create a class for them to get the contract, so we’re having to work with the counselors and the principals to get approved courses, if they can.”
Harrison added that teachers from out of the system are eligible to apply, but that they’re encouraging current Coffee County teachers to apply first.
In her superintendent’s report, Kelly Cobb thanked the teachers and staff for their work getting the schools ready to open and the district administrators for helping her transition into the role.
In other business, the board:
Approved TEAMS contracts
Approved the TEAMS salary schedule
Approved the school reopening plan
Approved the following personnel actions:
Employments:
Lee Grosenbach, Kinston, TEAMS contract
Kelly Flowers, Kinston, TEAMS contract
Regina Brown, New Brockton, TEAMS contract
Katherine Lord, New Brockton, TEAMS contract
Jason B. Smith, New Brockton, TEAMS contract
Margery Zimmerman, New Brockton, TEAMS contract
Lee Boutwell, Zion Chapel, TEAMS contract
Adam Foster, Zion Chapel, TEAMS contract
Julie Jackson, Zion Chapel, TEAMS contract
Chelbie Mobley, Zion Chapel, TEAMS contract
Carolyn Broaden, federal programs and elementary curriculum coordinator at Central Office
Teresa Deal, teacher at New Brockton High School
Dillon Davis, teacher at Zion Chapel School
Resignations
Brenda Senn, bus driver at Zion Chapel