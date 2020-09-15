County Commission OKs budget, pay raise

Coffee County commissioners approved the budget for Fiscal Year 2021 at the county commission meeting Monday morning in New Brockton.

Compared to FY 2020, the new budget reflects a 22.98 percent total increase. The categories of senior centers, debt service, engineering, landfills, roll off and solid waste all saw increases in funding, while the general fund, highway, RRR projects, environmental services and mapping and appraisal categories all saw a reduction.

The totals are as follows:

General fund: $9,583,071

Senior centers: $315,957

Debt service: $945,593

Highway: $3,317,400

Engineering: $616,222

RRR projects: $629,640

Landfill: $8,210,270

Roll off: $2,277,025

Solid waste: $1,919,3330

Environmental services: $284,570

Mapping and appraisal: $796,352

Total budget: $28,895,431

County Administrator Rod Morgan also announced a 2.5 percent pay raise for county employees and a 5.5 percent increase in healthcare costs that will be covered by the county.

“While the overall value amount of the budget seems higher, it’s due to capital expenditures,” Morgan said. “We have some equipment to replace — garbage trucks, compactor — and we also anticipate the construction of a new, or beginning the construction of, a new landfill. If we remove those, the budget would actually be 2.5 percent smaller than last year.”

Sheriff Dave Sutton thanked the commissioners for their hard work in putting this budget together and for getting it passed, and Commissioner Jimmy Jones echoed his sentiments.