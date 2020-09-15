County Commission OKs budget, pay raise

Coffee County commissioners approved the budget for Fiscal Year 2021 at the county commission meeting Monday morning in New Brockton.
Compared to FY 2020, the new budget reflects a 22.98 percent total increase. The categories of senior centers, debt service, engineering, landfills, roll off and solid waste all saw increases in funding, while the general fund, highway, RRR projects, environmental services and mapping and appraisal categories all saw a reduction.
The totals are as follows:
- General fund: $9,583,071
- Senior centers: $315,957
- Debt service: $945,593
- Highway: $3,317,400
- Engineering: $616,222
- RRR projects: $629,640
- Landfill: $8,210,270
- Roll off: $2,277,025
- Solid waste: $1,919,3330
- Environmental services: $284,570
- Mapping and appraisal: $796,352
- Total budget: $28,895,431
County Administrator Rod Morgan also announced a 2.5 percent pay raise for county employees and a 5.5 percent increase in healthcare costs that will be covered by the county.
“While the overall value amount of the budget seems higher, it’s due to capital expenditures,” Morgan said. “We have some equipment to replace — garbage trucks, compactor — and we also anticipate the construction of a new, or beginning the construction of, a new landfill. If we remove those, the budget would actually be 2.5 percent smaller than last year.”
Sheriff Dave Sutton thanked the commissioners for their hard work in putting this budget together and for getting it passed, and Commissioner Jimmy Jones echoed his sentiments.
“I would like to compliment all of our employees; they are our greatest asset,” he said. “With this 2.5 percent raise and 5.5 percent health increase, I think we did real good on this, Rod. I want to thank you and your staff and all our employees for what they do for the citizens of Coffee County.”
The commission also passed a resolution to appoint Enterprise Rescue Squad as the emergency services and ambulance provider for the unincorporated areas of the county and the City of Elba.
The former provider, Haynes Ambulance, vacated their building in downtown Elba, located on Hickman Avenue in the old Subway/Movie Gallery building, around the first of September. It has since been bought and occupied by the rescue squad, and the transition was made official on Sept. 1.
In other business, the Commission:
- Accepted a bid for the annual equipment loan from River Bank & Trust for $765,000 with a five-year fixed interest rate of 1.98 percent.
- Approved to change the healthcare provider for the Coffee County Jail to Southern Health Partners
- Approved the purchase of two new X-ray machines for the Elba Courthouse and the Enterprise Courthouse
