County Commission receives COVID update

Coffee County Commission officials received an update on COVID-19 numbers across the county at the commission’s Nov. 23 meeting from EMA Director James Brown.

At the time of the meeting, Brown reported 334 new positive cases over the previous week and an increase from 18 new cases per day two weeks ago to 24 new cases per day.

“The numbers are continuing to go up and we need to encourage everyone to do everything you’re supposed to do,” Brown said. “We encourage everyone to wear your masks, wash your hands and social distance.”

Of those 334 cases, 170 were reported to be in quarantine and 60 were still infectious. Thus far, Coffee County has seen a total of 2,483 cases with 1,797 confirmed and another 686 listed as probable since the Alabama Department of Health began tracking in March. The county also has eight confirmed deaths and another seven as probable.

On the bright side, Brown said hospitalizations have remained steady between 8 to 10 percent and those who are hospitalized are being released faster.