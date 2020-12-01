County Commission receives COVID update

Coffee County Commission officials received an update on COVID-19 numbers across the county at the commission’s Nov. 23 meeting from EMA Director James Brown.
At the time of the meeting, Brown reported 334 new positive cases over the previous week and an increase from 18 new cases per day two weeks ago to 24 new cases per day.
“The numbers are continuing to go up and we need to encourage everyone to do everything you’re supposed to do,” Brown said. “We encourage everyone to wear your masks, wash your hands and social distance.”
Of those 334 cases, 170 were reported to be in quarantine and 60 were still infectious. Thus far, Coffee County has seen a total of 2,483 cases with 1,797 confirmed and another 686 listed as probable since the Alabama Department of Health began tracking in March. The county also has eight confirmed deaths and another seven as probable.
On the bright side, Brown said hospitalizations have remained steady between 8 to 10 percent and those who are hospitalized are being released faster.
“Hospital stays have shortened and are staying for two to three days instead of two to three weeks,” Brown said. “Death rates remain about 1.3 to 1.4 percent, which is a lot better than at the beginning when it was about 4 percent, which means we’re getting a lot better at treating people and not keeping people in the hospital as long.”
The current problem with hospitals is staffing shortages.
“As numbers go up in the community, they also go up for hospital staff. That’s a main problem right now,” he said.
Brown said that an earlier expectation for a vaccine to arrive mid-December has been pushed back to at least January, but added that the county has already identified six sites that can be used for vaccination centers when it does arrive.
In other business, the commission rejected the only bid for corrugated metal pipes and gave approval for County Engineer Marty Lentz to send invitations to re-bid. Lentz said that he was contacted by a vendor who said they did not receive the bid invitation until after the deadline and suggested that the commission open for rebids due to a possible issue with the postal service.
The next commission meeting is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 14 at 9 a.m.
