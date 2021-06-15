County commission recognizes Coffee County queens

After the pins were handed out to each queen, Merritt thanked the commission for their support and took a moment to recognize her girls, past and present.

“I always like to brag on these girls and their families. I feel like they truly represent Coffee County,” she said. “We have families who are in law enforcement, agriculture, medical profession and government, and the girls are from Elba, Enterprise, Kinston… they are a great group of girls.

“Every one of the girls who have been Miss Coffee County have gone on and are educated past high school and hold some degree. Every one of them worked while in high school, worked while in college and have come out as small business owners. That is something I am very, very proud of. They’ve worked hard, and they’ve learned that from their families. It says a little about the quality of people, I think, that we have here.”

On the business side of the meeting, Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown reported just 12 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 14 days, noting the numbers are a steady decline even from the low numbers a few weeks ago, and that 196 are currently hospitalized across the state. With COVID on the decline, Brown said they’ve gotten back to working on “normal disasters.”