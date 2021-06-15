County commission recognizes Coffee County queens

The Coffee County Commission recognized and honored the 2021 Miss Coffee County pageant queens with a proclamation and official pins during Monday morning’s meeting.
The new queens were crowned on May 1 at the New Brockton High School gym, and approximately 40 contestants competed across six divisions in both interview and onstage events. Chairman Dean Smith said the commission appreciates the hard work and dedication displayed by all of the contestants and the pageant directors, Ashley Merritt and Amber Thornton.
“The commission appreciates the distinction and the manner in which these young ladies represent our community and the dedication and time pageant directors commit to the Miss Coffee County pageant,” he said. “The County Commission hereby congratulates the 2021 Miss Coffee County pageant queens and thanks directors Ashley Merritt and Amber Thornton for their time and efforts.”
The 2021 queens are: Ansley Gatlin, Miss Coffee County and photogenic, written, evening gown and interview award winner; Scarlett Gates, Teen Miss Coffee County and verbal award winner; Janya Jones, Pre-Teen Miss Coffee County and interview award winner; Christine Grace Day, Little Miss Coffee County, written and interview award winner; Audrey Katherine James, Petite Miss Coffee County, interview award winner; and Kayleigh Jace Smith, Future Little Miss Coffee County.
After the pins were handed out to each queen, Merritt thanked the commission for their support and took a moment to recognize her girls, past and present.
“I always like to brag on these girls and their families. I feel like they truly represent Coffee County,” she said. “We have families who are in law enforcement, agriculture, medical profession and government, and the girls are from Elba, Enterprise, Kinston… they are a great group of girls.
“Every one of the girls who have been Miss Coffee County have gone on and are educated past high school and hold some degree. Every one of them worked while in high school, worked while in college and have come out as small business owners. That is something I am very, very proud of. They’ve worked hard, and they’ve learned that from their families. It says a little about the quality of people, I think, that we have here.”
On the business side of the meeting, Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown reported just 12 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 14 days, noting the numbers are a steady decline even from the low numbers a few weeks ago, and that 196 are currently hospitalized across the state. With COVID on the decline, Brown said they’ve gotten back to working on “normal disasters.”
“As you’ve noticed in the news, there’s a been a lot more shootings going on, so we’ll be practicing some active shooter exercises with our first responders pretty soon since now we can all get together without worrying about COVID, and we can practice some of those things that we need to,” he said.
In addition to the active shooter exercises, Brown said they’ll also conduct COOP—Continuity of Operations—exercises with the commissioners to see how they operate in an emergency environment.
Smith also asked about the forecast for the 2021 hurricane season, and Brown said so far everything looks good, but it is predicted to be an “active season” they’ll have to keep an eye on. He added that tropical storms and hurricanes don’t typically peak in our area until late in the season, around September.
In other business:
County Administrator Rod Morgan said two of the county’s patrol vehicles are nearing the end of their “useful life” and asked the commission’s permission to sell the vehicles and put the money from the sale toward the cost of a new patrol vehicle. The commission approved the request.
County Engineer Marty Lentz presented a proposed 14-plat subdivision off County Road 625 in the Goodman area. Lentz said the proposed plan is in compliance with Coffee County’s subdivision regulations and that it would be considered a minor subdivision, meaning no new street construction would be required. The community, named The Landing at Goodman Farms, ranges from half-acre plats to just over two-acre plats, and the commission gave unanimous approval to move forward.
Mike Thornton, environmental services, received permission to convert two garbage trucks arriving this week into roll-off trucks, as previously discussed. The total cost to convert both of the trucks is $113,266.24
County Agent Gavin Mauldin reported a team is headed to Auburn today to compete in a state livestock judging competition and 4H camp will be held Wednesday through Friday in Columbiana. He also said the department has been assisting with summer programs in Enterprise and Elba and invited first responders to attend Farm Safety Day at the Research Center in Headland on Saturday, June 26.