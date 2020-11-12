County commissioners sworn in to office

All Coffee County Commissioners were re-elected in this last election cycle and were officially sworn in Wednesday morning prior to the meeting.
County Administrator Rod Morgan explained that the commission is required to meet on the eighth day after the election and thanked staff for coming in on the holiday. Coffee County Probate Judge Jodee Thompson gave the oath to the commissioners in attendance, including Dean Smith, Al Britt, Josh Carnley, Jim Thompson, Jimmy Jones and Tom Grimsley. Commissioner Kim Ellis was unable to attend the meeting and was sworn in at an earlier date.
The first item of business for the “new” commission was to unanimously select Dean Smith to continue to serve as chairman.
“I want to congratulate all the commissioners on being reelected. I think that speaks highly of the job that’s being done,” Smith said after his appointment. “I appreciate your service, and I appreciate the opportunity to continue serving as your chairman.”
With the formalities out of the way, the meeting officially began. County Engineer Marty Lentz had two requests: to send out bids for polymer coated corrugated metal pipes to pad the county’s stock after the recent, and potentially upcoming, storms and to accept a bid from Gulf Atlantic Culvert Company for aluminized corrugated metal pipes in the amount of $22,213.72. Both requests were approved.
Smith and County Agent Gavin Mauldin also presented a proclamation declaring Nov. 19 through Nov. 25 as National Farm City Week. A joint resolution passed by Congress on Aug. 31, 1957 called for a presidential proclamation declaring National Farm City Week. President Dwight D. Eisenhower declared the observance in October to recognize the contributions farms make to both rural and urban communities.
“For over 60 years during the Thanksgiving week, the American people have observed National Farm City Week to express gratitude for the bounty with which God has blessed our land and to recognize the achievements of farmers, rural townspeople and city residents that make our nation’s agricultural production and distribution system so successful,” Smith read. “Truly, this cooperation between rural and city dwellers for a mutual benefit helps ensure our country’s wellbeing. American agriculture and the many service industries that depend upon it in the cities, towns and along all the routes in between, is a story of extraordinary labor and extraordinary abundance.
“At this time of year, it is only fitting that all Americans offer some special sign of thanks to those who grow, harvest and bring to our nation’s tables. I call upon all citizens, rural and city alike, to join us in recognizing the accomplishments of our productive farmers and of our urban residents who cooperate to create an abundance of wealth and strength for our nation.”
Mauldin thanked the commission for supporting Farm City Week and issued a reminder for the 4H Wiregrass Hog Show happening on Saturday in New Brockton. He said approximately 20 youth will participate and the event will be outside; masks and social distancing will be enforced.
Jim Thompson issued a thank you to veterans, Judge Thompson and the poll workers, and the other commissioners echoed the same sentiments.
“I was proud to see the turnout, no matter who you voted for,” Smith said. “I don’t want to forget those that served, even way back. That’s what’s kept this nation where we can vote and disagree and live the life we choose to live. My hat goes off to the veterans and the sacrifices they and their families make.”
In other business:
- The meeting schedule for the next four years was set for the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 9 a.m. in New Brockton.
- The commission voted to provide matching funds for an ADECCO grant with the Town of New Brockton and the New Brockton Water Authority.
- The commission authorized a payment of $7,300 to complete the purchase of a scanning system.
- The commission approved the sale of surplus items at the jail.
- A request to let a bid for the repair of a dump truck was approved.
- The agency agreement with the Secretary of State was approved.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!