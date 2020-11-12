County commissioners sworn in to office

All Coffee County Commissioners were re-elected in this last election cycle and were officially sworn in Wednesday morning prior to the meeting.

County Administrator Rod Morgan explained that the commission is required to meet on the eighth day after the election and thanked staff for coming in on the holiday. Coffee County Probate Judge Jodee Thompson gave the oath to the commissioners in attendance, including Dean Smith, Al Britt, Josh Carnley, Jim Thompson, Jimmy Jones and Tom Grimsley. Commissioner Kim Ellis was unable to attend the meeting and was sworn in at an earlier date.

The first item of business for the “new” commission was to unanimously select Dean Smith to continue to serve as chairman.

“I want to congratulate all the commissioners on being reelected. I think that speaks highly of the job that’s being done,” Smith said after his appointment. “I appreciate your service, and I appreciate the opportunity to continue serving as your chairman.”