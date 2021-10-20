County COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to decrease

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have continued to substantially decrease in Coffee County over the past two weeks, according to the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency’s most recent update.

Cases of COVID-19 have decreased across the state and in Coffee County since the EMA’s last update on Oct. 1. Alabama now averages around 583 new cases every day, a drop of more than 40 percent from the beginning of the month. Coffee County case numbers have dropped to around four new cases per day, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. CDC data for the county estimates around nine new cases per day.

Hospitalizations in the state have dropped another 40 percent over the last two weeks. On Sept. 30, there were 1,321 cases in Alabama hospitals compared to 793 last week.

The positivity rate for the county has decreased to 8.6 percent. This drop means that Coffee County is now rated at a “Substantial” community transmission rate on the ADPH surveillance dashboard. The county was previously rated “High.”