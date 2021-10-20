County COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to decrease

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have continued to substantially decrease in Coffee County over the past two weeks, according to the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency’s most recent update.
Cases of COVID-19 have decreased across the state and in Coffee County since the EMA’s last update on Oct. 1. Alabama now averages around 583 new cases every day, a drop of more than 40 percent from the beginning of the month. Coffee County case numbers have dropped to around four new cases per day, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. CDC data for the county estimates around nine new cases per day.
Hospitalizations in the state have dropped another 40 percent over the last two weeks. On Sept. 30, there were 1,321 cases in Alabama hospitals compared to 793 last week.
The positivity rate for the county has decreased to 8.6 percent. This drop means that Coffee County is now rated at a “Substantial” community transmission rate on the ADPH surveillance dashboard. The county was previously rated “High.”
The rate of deaths caused by COVID-19 has also slowed, although it can take several weeks to get the correct numbers. As of Sept. 30, there were 182 total deaths in the county. This has increased by six over the last two weeks, creating a total of 188 deaths due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We are not downplaying the significance of deaths due to COVID as we have had 60 total deaths in the county since the beginning of July, but we are happy to see the rate slow some,” Coffee County EMA Director James Brown said.
Vaccinations have increased slightly in Coffee County, with 39.89 percent of the population receiving at least one dose and 33.43 percent completing their series. In the EMA’s last report these numbers were 39.2 percent and 32.2 percent, respectively.
Brown said that due to the significant decrease in case numbers the EMA will suspend all future updates on COVID-19 cases and he hopes that it is the last update they have to report.