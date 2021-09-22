County COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations decrease

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to drop in Coffee County and statewide, according to Coffee County Emergency Management Director James Brown.

Brown said state hospitalizations hovered around 2,800 for about three weeks, but started trending downward during the first week of September. His last report from two weeks ago showed 2,838 hospitalizations throughout the state, and his report from Monday shows 1,983. While this is a significant drop, Brown said health officials are still concerned about area hospitals being overwhelmed.

“Capacity remains a concern as despite the drop some hospitals in the area still remain over capacity for intensive care units,” Brown said. “The good news is we are not nearly as bad as we were two weeks ago.”

The EMA uses both the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine COVID-19 case numbers and both sources show a decrease in cases. The ADPH Data and Surveillance website shows 101 positives in a seven-day period or a little over 14 per day. For the last report from two weeks ago this was about 33 per day. The CDC shows different case numbers, showing 215 cases in the last seven days or about 31 per day. This is also a significant drop from the last report, which showed 429 cases in a seven day period or about 61 per day.