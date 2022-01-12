County COVID-19 cases increase

Local cases of COVID-19 have increased substantially in the past two weeks, according to Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown.

At Monday’s Coffee County Commission meeting, Brown said that the county currently has 430 cases over seven days, and this is a fourfold increase from the county’s numbers two weeks ago. Brown said the current numbers have reached around 75 percent of the county’s peak in August 2021.

In the state, there were around 2,500 new cases over a seven-day period, and currently there are 51,733 cases over a seven-day period. Hospitalizations across the state have also increased, with 412 hospitalizations for COVID-19 two weeks ago and 1,660 this week.

According to his calculations, Brown said around 9 percent of people who tested positive would be hospitalized, but with the new omicron variant it is around 4 percent.

“We ask everyone to be cautious,” Brown said. “Start thinking about your personal protection, consider wearing a mask, consider getting the vaccine and try to stay away from large groups. Hopefully if you get it, it will be mild, but you never know.”