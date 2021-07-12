County COVID-19 numbers increasing, EMA says

Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown reported 71 current COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days at Monday’s county commission meeting. Brown said these numbers are a threefold increase from about three weeks ago.
“So it’s not at a level that we’re overly concerned at this point, but it is something that we do need to watch as these cases seem to be doubling almost every week,” Brown said. “So it is something that we’re monitoring. One of the things that can prevent this of course is vaccines. We highly encourage everybody to go get a vaccine.”
According to Brown, only 23.75% of Coffee County residents have received both vaccine doses, with 28% having received at least one dose.
To help increase vaccination numbers, a vaccine clinic was held on the campus of Enterprise State Community College on Monday. A second clinic will be held on the campus July 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Another clinic will also be held on the Ozark campus on July 13 and 14 from noon to 5 p.m.
“That’s where we’re at with COVID,” Brown said. “We’re continuing to watch it. Hopefully it won’t be a problem, but with these new variants, they do pass quicker, so people who haven’t gotten vaccines can catch it easier.”
In response to a question about possible safety and health concerns related to the COVID-19 vaccines, Brown said that they are similar to vaccines that have been used safely in the past.
“I understand the concerns, but this is something that’s been out there for years in the way they developed it and the way it’s put out, so please get the vaccine. Protect yourself and protect your family,” Brown said.
Brown also reported that several active shooter exercises have been scheduled next month for Coffee County Schools, and the exercises are to train teachers on how to respond in an active shooter scenario. The county EMA is also holding natural disaster exercises in September in a partnership with local hospitals and medical professionals.
In other business:
County Engineer Marty Lentz presented a request from New Brockton to have the county’s assistance with the construction of a gravel parking lot in front of the New Brockton Town Hall. The commission approved the request.
County Agent Gavin Mauldin talked about upcoming events, including: the Alabama Watershed Stewards training at the Enterprise Farmers Market on Friday, July 16 at 9 a.m. and the Grassroots Needs Assessment meeting on Friday, July 23 in the Coffee County Community Room located at 1055 E. McKinnon Street in New Brockton. For more information about these events, contact Mauldin at 334-894-5596 or email gpm0006@auburn.edu.
The commission’s next meeting will be July 26 in New Brockton at 9 a.m.