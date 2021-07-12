County COVID-19 numbers increasing, EMA says

Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown reported 71 current COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days at Monday’s county commission meeting. Brown said these numbers are a threefold increase from about three weeks ago.

“So it’s not at a level that we’re overly concerned at this point, but it is something that we do need to watch as these cases seem to be doubling almost every week,” Brown said. “So it is something that we’re monitoring. One of the things that can prevent this of course is vaccines. We highly encourage everybody to go get a vaccine.”

According to Brown, only 23.75% of Coffee County residents have received both vaccine doses, with 28% having received at least one dose.

To help increase vaccination numbers, a vaccine clinic was held on the campus of Enterprise State Community College on Monday. A second clinic will be held on the campus July 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Another clinic will also be held on the Ozark campus on July 13 and 14 from noon to 5 p.m.

“That’s where we’re at with COVID,” Brown said. “We’re continuing to watch it. Hopefully it won’t be a problem, but with these new variants, they do pass quicker, so people who haven’t gotten vaccines can catch it easier.”