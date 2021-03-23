County COVID numbers declining

Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown had more good news to share with county commissioners Monday morning for the second meeting in a row.

Over the last 14 days, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 92 new cases for the county and a daily average of about 6.5. Brown said the daily average was misleading, though.

“This is a little bit misleading because there’s an outlier in there where ADPH did some backlogged cases, about 4,000 between October and January,” he said, “so those all came in on the 14th, so we had days of three, three, four and 43. So really, if we take that outlier out, we’re only at about three cases a day, so I’m really happy with that number.”

Brown also added that over the last two weeks, there were five days with no new cases to report.

“We’re doing real good, but I want everyone to keep up with what they’re doing, keep wearing masks and, if you can, get a vaccine,” he said.

To date, there have been 5,349 total cases in the county and 107 deaths.