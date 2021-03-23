County COVID numbers declining

Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown had more good news to share with county commissioners Monday morning for the second meeting in a row.
Over the last 14 days, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 92 new cases for the county and a daily average of about 6.5. Brown said the daily average was misleading, though.
“This is a little bit misleading because there’s an outlier in there where ADPH did some backlogged cases, about 4,000 between October and January,” he said, “so those all came in on the 14th, so we had days of three, three, four and 43. So really, if we take that outlier out, we’re only at about three cases a day, so I’m really happy with that number.”
Brown also added that over the last two weeks, there were five days with no new cases to report.
“We’re doing real good, but I want everyone to keep up with what they’re doing, keep wearing masks and, if you can, get a vaccine,” he said.
To date, there have been 5,349 total cases in the county and 107 deaths.
As of Monday, vaccine eligibility extended to those 55 and older, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and the population defined as Allocation Phase 1c in the Alabama COVID-19 Vaccination Allocation Plan which includes people age 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, solid organ transplant, those with BMI greater than 30, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, smoking, type 1 and 2 diabetes among others. Another category of critical workers also became vaccination eligible, including: transportation and logistics, waste and wastewater, food service (includes restaurant staff), shelter and housing (construction), finance (bank tellers), information technology and communication, energy, legal, media and public safety (engineers).
To date, the state has received approximately 2 million vaccines, and about 1.4 million doses have been administered, Brown said. Coffee County has administered 7,410 vaccines, or about 17 percent of eligible recipients.
The second round of doses from the vaccine clinic at Walmart were given Monday, and Brown said that the clinic in Elba also went smoothly, though they gave out fewer vaccines than expected at around 200.
In anticipation of the Alabama National Guard’s vaccine clinic on Wednesday at the Enterprise Civic Center, Brown asked that participants not arrive early in order for the facility and parking lot to be prepped and to not back up traffic down Hwy. 167. To speed up the check in process, participants should arrive with the IMM 66 consent forms already filled out. The forms can be found online at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/assets/adph-pfizer-consent-form-imm66.pdf.
“We’re doing better, but we want people to go and get a vaccine now that more people are eligible, and hopefully those numbers will keep going down,” he said.
Chairman Dean Smith asked if he knew when the vaccine would have open eligibility, and Brown said he expects it to open up again in the next three to four weeks once this group begins to wane.