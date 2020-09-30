 Skip to main content
County expects disaster declaration after Sally
Coffee County submitted its preliminary damage assessments from Hurricane Sally with the State of Alabama on Monday and will do the same with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Wednesday.

County EMA Director James Brown told the County Commission on Monday there is little reason to expect any problem with the county receiving disaster assistance from the federal government.

“Once FEMA gets those numbers, they’ll put that up with the President for a (disaster) declaration,” Brown said. “We’ve already had three counties in the state (Baldwin, Mobile and Escambia) already declared, so it should be just a pencil whipping exercise.”

Brown added there should be no problem with the state or the county meeting its damage thresholds that are required for disaster relief.

“You need $192,000 of damage in the county,” the EMA director said. “Just a real quick estimate we had around half a million dollars. The state needs $7.2 million in order to get federal government relief. That won’t be a problem.”

In fact, Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday announced that Hurricane Sally survivors in Baldwin, Escambia and Mobile counties have been approved for more than $11 million in federal disaster assistance in just over one week since President Trump signed a major disaster declaration for those counties. Others in Alabama, like Coffee, are expected to be added.

Through Sept. 28, FEMA has approved housing grants to individuals and families totaling $11,153,079.

“Hurricane Sally took a punch to our coastal areas, but thanks in part to the millions of dollars in federal assistance, the people of Alabama are moving along the road to recovery,” Governor Ivey said.

“I remain grateful to President Trump, Administrator Gaynor and their teams for prioritizing the people of Alabama reeling from Hurricane Sally. We will get through this together; we have done it before, and we will do it again.”

Housing Assistance (HA) grants for repairs to primary residences or for renting temporary housing totaled more than $8.9 million. Other Needs Assistance (ONA) grants to cover childcare, moving and storage, medical and dental expenses, etc. totaled just over $2.1 million.

In addition, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved $570,900 in long-term, low-interest disaster loans to cover repairs to homes damaged by Hurricane Sally.

Homeowners and renters in Baldwin, Mobile and Escambia counties should apply to FEMA for federal disaster assistance as soon as possible. Residents of these three Alabama counties may be eligible to receive assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from the hurricane.

You may register for FEMA disaster assistance online by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. Persons who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call 800-462-7585. Multi-lingual operators are available. The toll-free lines are open daily, 6 a.m. to midnight (Central Time).

If you have a homeowner’s insurance policy, file your insurance claim immediately before applying for federal assistance. Get the process started quickly. The faster you file, the faster your recovery can begin.

Information that may be useful to have when you register includes:

• Address of the damaged primary dwelling where the damage occurred;

• Current mailing address;

• Current telephone number;

• Insurance information and description of disaster-caused damage and loss;

• Total household annual income;

• Names and birth dates of family members who live in the household;

• Name and Social Security number of co-applicant (if applicable);

• Routing and account number for checking or savings account so FEMA may directly transfer disaster assistance funds.

For the latest information on Hurricane Sally, visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4563.

The State of Alabama contributed to this report.

Follow Ken Rogers on Twitter @debamabeat.

