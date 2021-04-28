County makes it through severe weather mostly unscathed

Lentz said the county has hired two temporary workers from an agency in Dothan until inmates become available through the work release program in Elba. Commissioner Jim Thompson asked when that would resume, and Lentz said he believed it is up to the State Department of Corrections to make that decision.

“The best information I’ve gotten is that the state has not made a decision as to when they’re going to allow the work release (inmates) to get back out. I’m hoping it’s soon,” he said.

The county also received three bids for corrugated metal pipes, and all came in higher than normal: Twin Oaks was the low bidder at $16,080, but did not include the bands to accompany the pipes because the company does not make them. The second lowest bidder was Empire Pipe and Supply at $20,515.10, and Contec Construction was the high bidder of $20,818.62.