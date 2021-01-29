County numbers on the decline, EMA says, but stay vigilant

Hesitating to officially call it a downward trend, Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown did have good news for county commissioners Monday morning regarding local COVID numbers.
During the mid-month meeting, Brown said Coffee County was averaging 55 a day. On Monday, he was cautiously happy to report that the two week average had fallen to 38 (535 over the last two weeks).
“The numbers still are not exactly where we like to see them, but we think we may be getting past the Christmas and New Year’s surge,” he said. “Right now everything is heading down, and quite drastically. We’d like to see it even lower, but it’s a lot better.”
Along with the daily average, the positivity rating has also taken a hit. Where it was almost up to 50 percent at the time of the previous report, it is now into the low 20s. After the holiday peak, state-wide hospitalizations have come down from the record-setting highs. Last week, the number of occupied beds decreased by 609 to 2,254.
“Locally, no local hospitals are in the negative range. Two weeks ago, hospitals were in the negative range, especially with ICU beds,” Brown said. “That varies every day or every hour sometimes, but the reports look good.”
A symptom of the holiday peak that hasn’t been felt until now is an increase in the death rate. Over the last two weeks, Coffee County has added 21 deaths—this number represents a third of the total cases since March (64). Brown said the death rate increasing was not unexpected.
“The way this goes, about two weeks after a spike, we start spiking for hospitalizations. About two weeks after the hospitalizations spike, we see deaths spiking,” he said. “So you can see why I was worried about a spike. It causes hospitalizations, and then it causes deaths.”
While a small part of the increase can be attributed to the Alabama Department of Health double checking death certificates, Brown said the main cause is the spike, and he expects the number to increase over the next several weeks.
“The death rate locally has been under 1 percent until the surge,” he said. “The national average is 1.6 percent, and now we’re at 1.4 percent, so we expect our death numbers to start to match the national average soon.”
Vaccinations
Of the 502,915 vaccines delivered to Alabama as of Monday, just 223,887 have been administered or about 45 percent. Many of these will also be second doses. Brown said the problem with the low number of vaccinations isn’t for a lack of trying on ADPH’s part—it’s because of a lack of vaccines.
“It’s not that they’re not trying to get these out as fast as they can, they just have a lot of people that need them. In Coffee County, we have about 16,000 people who are eligible now. If you go with the numbers, we’re getting about 60,000 sent every week, and we’re about 1 percent of the population of Alabama, so we get about 1 percent of those vaccines,” he said. “ADPH is giving out a majority so there’s not a lot left for providers. Larger cities have more of an allocation, so there’s more leftover after ADPH runs their vaccine clinics to give to local providers.”
Coffee County currently has seven approved providers, not to include national pharmacy chains. Once the county has the proper allocation, more of these providers can be utilized.
“We have the capability of getting more out,” Brown said, “we just don’t have more vaccine right no. We’re pushing our elected leaders at the national level to see what they can do to increase the allocation in Alabama.”
As more companies produce the vaccine, the more vaccines will become available for local providers to receive and dole out. Once the county hits that stage, mass vaccination can begin for those who choose to be vaccinated.
“When they have so many vaccines they can’t give it all out, that’s when we’ll open our mass vaccination sites and be able to give it to everyone,” he said.
Coffee County has around 16,000 people who are eligible to receive a vaccine in this phase (healthcare, 75 and older and frontline emergency workers). Factoring in a 75 percent take rate, which is based on the number of people 75 and older who report receiving the flu shot, 11,000 people would need to be vaccinated. Brown said it would take approximately nine months at the current rate, or about 1,800 people every three weeks.
Johnson & Johnson, whose potential vaccine would only require one dose, could be part of the solution to the problem.
Dr. Jeffrey Carson, Rutgers Biomedical Health Sciences, is running the trails of the potential new vaccine that also doesn’t have to be frozen at low temperatures.
“It's so much easier to manage vaccinating a population of patients if you only have to give one dose instead of two doses," he said. “We need multiple vaccines, and I think this vaccine has the potential to have a profound impact on our ability to vaccinate a large number of people and to finally get the pandemic under control.
Reports indicate they could seek emergency approval from the FDA as early as the end of next week.
Meanwhile, at NYU Langone Health, the AstraZeneca trial is nearing an end. The trial, run by NYU Langone, features a vaccine that is cheaper than others at only $3 or $4 a dose and massive amounts could be ready soon. More research and testing are needed before either vaccine is released to the public.