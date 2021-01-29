County numbers on the decline, EMA says, but stay vigilant

“The way this goes, about two weeks after a spike, we start spiking for hospitalizations. About two weeks after the hospitalizations spike, we see deaths spiking,” he said. “So you can see why I was worried about a spike. It causes hospitalizations, and then it causes deaths.”

While a small part of the increase can be attributed to the Alabama Department of Health double checking death certificates, Brown said the main cause is the spike, and he expects the number to increase over the next several weeks.

“The death rate locally has been under 1 percent until the surge,” he said. “The national average is 1.6 percent, and now we’re at 1.4 percent, so we expect our death numbers to start to match the national average soon.”

Vaccinations

Of the 502,915 vaccines delivered to Alabama as of Monday, just 223,887 have been administered or about 45 percent. Many of these will also be second doses. Brown said the problem with the low number of vaccinations isn’t for a lack of trying on ADPH’s part—it’s because of a lack of vaccines.