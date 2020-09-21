County roads steadily reopening

Roads around the county continue to steadily reopen in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, Coffee County officials reported Monday.
County Engineer Marty Lentz spent Monday inspecting the closed and damaged roads and said they are in better condition than he expected given the amount of rainfall the area experienced last week.
“I think the duration in which we received the rainfall has helped,” he said. “We didn’t get it all in a short amount of time; it kind of came over a couple of days. But we do have some roads that are closed that are going to have to be repaired.”
County Roads 248 and 147 both reopened on Monday.
County Road 213 at Shoal Creek, approximately one mile east of AL-Hwy 87, and County Road 723 at Sardis Creek Bridge, approximately a quarter mile south of County Road 725, were still closed as of Monday afternoon, but crews are currently working to get them reopened.
County Road 723 was in the process of being resurfaced when the storm hit, and Lentz said the rush of water from the river undermined the bridge's abutment, washing the dirt out and causing the pavement to cave in. Right now it’s unclear what, if any, damage other bridges sustained.
“Until these river levels go down and we can get under some of these bridges under the larger rivers, we won’t know what has washed away. That’s yet to be determined,” he said.
Lentz said there is steady communication with the school systems to keep their bus routes updated, and Elba City Schools announced shortly after noon Monday that the back entrance to Tiger Drive off of Taylor Mill Road is now open.
As of Monday afternoon, the current road closures are as follows:
- County Road 205 approximately a half mile East of AL-Hwy 87
- County Road 332 closed to through traffic
- County Road 474 at Pea River approximately two miles East of AL-Hwy 189
- County Road 365 north of Elba
- County Road 213 at Shoal Creek, approximately one mile east of AL-Hwy 87
- County Road 723 at Sardis Creek Bridge, approximately a quarter mile south of County Road 725
