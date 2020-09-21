County roads steadily reopening

Roads around the county continue to steadily reopen in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, Coffee County officials reported Monday.

County Engineer Marty Lentz spent Monday inspecting the closed and damaged roads and said they are in better condition than he expected given the amount of rainfall the area experienced last week.

“I think the duration in which we received the rainfall has helped,” he said. “We didn’t get it all in a short amount of time; it kind of came over a couple of days. But we do have some roads that are closed that are going to have to be repaired.”

County Roads 248 and 147 both reopened on Monday.

County Road 213 at Shoal Creek, approximately one mile east of AL-Hwy 87, and County Road 723 at Sardis Creek Bridge, approximately a quarter mile south of County Road 725, were still closed as of Monday afternoon, but crews are currently working to get them reopened.

County Road 723 was in the process of being resurfaced when the storm hit, and Lentz said the rush of water from the river undermined the bridge's abutment, washing the dirt out and causing the pavement to cave in. Right now it’s unclear what, if any, damage other bridges sustained.