County schools add one new case of COVID-19

Coffee County Schools announced Thursday afternoon through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that one new case of COVID-19 has been discovered in the school system, moving the total number since the beginning of school to 206.

Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:

“This week, Coffee County Schools has one new case of COVID-19 to report. Our total cases for the school year now stand at 206.

“We have under 10 in quarantine this week.

“Until further notice, we will operate with ‘personal choice’ concerning wearing masks. If there is an increase in COVID-19 cases, we will go back to wearing masks.”

The total number of cases in Coffee County has reached 5,418 with 34 new cases over the last 14 days. There have also been 113 reported deaths. Across the state, the total since March 2020 is 521,201 with 5,761 new cases over the last 14 days and 10,736 deaths.

To date, there have been 48,170 hospitalizations.

This week, the number of total deliveries is over 3 million to 3,338,075 with 2,159,383 injections. Over 1 million people—1,362,343—citizens have received at least one dose, while 869,365 have completed the vaccine series.

