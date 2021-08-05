County schools announce reopening plan, mask guidelines

Coffee County Schools announced Wednesday that while masks would be strongly recommended, they would not be required as schools prepare to reopen for the 2021-2022 school year on Friday (today).

Superintendent Kelly Cobb highlighted this decision, along with several other COVID protocols, in a letter that reads as follows:

“Let me begin by saying we are thankful for the hard work and dedication demonstrated during this past school year. Everyone from parents, teachers, support staff, administrators and community members worked collaboratively together to have face-to-face instruction in a school setting during a worldwide pandemic. Even though the circumstances were extreme, we still had a successful school year and are proud of how everyone worked together for each school, and more importantly, for each student.

“We are excited about the upcoming school year and welcome all students back to in-person learning. As we prepare for the opening of school, we wanted to share with you the “School Guidance” for the 2021-2022 school year. Please know that this guidance is subject to change depending on the status of COVID-19 in Coffee County.