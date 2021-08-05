County schools announce reopening plan, mask guidelines

Coffee County Schools announced Wednesday that while masks would be strongly recommended, they would not be required as schools prepare to reopen for the 2021-2022 school year on Friday (today).
Superintendent Kelly Cobb highlighted this decision, along with several other COVID protocols, in a letter that reads as follows:
“Let me begin by saying we are thankful for the hard work and dedication demonstrated during this past school year. Everyone from parents, teachers, support staff, administrators and community members worked collaboratively together to have face-to-face instruction in a school setting during a worldwide pandemic. Even though the circumstances were extreme, we still had a successful school year and are proud of how everyone worked together for each school, and more importantly, for each student.
“We are excited about the upcoming school year and welcome all students back to in-person learning. As we prepare for the opening of school, we wanted to share with you the “School Guidance” for the 2021-2022 school year. Please know that this guidance is subject to change depending on the status of COVID-19 in Coffee County.
"We look forward to students returning to campus on Friday, Aug. 6. We thank you for your continued support, patience and understanding. If you have any questions regarding this guidance, please contact your local school or us here at Central Office.”
The system also released its entire reopening plan online Wednesday. It can be found on the district website at coffeecountyschools.org, and highlights from each section regarding buses/transportation, contact tracing/quarantine regulations, the daily schedule, cleaning procedures, extracurricular activities and personal responsibility can be found below:
Buses/transportation
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) mandates that students and drivers wear masks while on school buses. Masks will be available to students and bus drivers. Buses will be sanitized and disinfected after each trip.
Contact tracing and quarantine requirements
Masks are highly recommended but not required and are an individual choice. A school employee or staff member will notify close contacts directly and provide instructions related to quarantine or isolation. School nurses will be responsible for contact tracing due to COVID-19 exposure.
Individuals who test positive for or are diagnosed with COVID-19 must stay home for 10 days following the onset of symptoms or the positive test result, be 24 hours without fever or fever-reducing medications and experience symptom improvement before returning from isolation.
Students, faculty and staff considered to be close contacts will be quarantined for 10 days. A close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or move over a 24-hour period with the following exceptions:
- Faculty, staff and students (age 12 or older) who are considered close contacts and vaccinated do not have to quarantine.
- If both the infected individual and close contact who is 3 feet or more from the infected person and both are wearing a mask, the person does not have to quarantine.
- If a close contact has tested positive for and recovered from COVID-19 in the prior three months, they do not have to quarantine unless they develop symptoms.
Daily schedule for students and teachers
- Breakfast and lunch will be delivered to the classroom or served “grab-n-go” style in the hallway/cafeteria.
- School librarians will conduct classes in the regular classroom for now.
- Students/employees will be allowed to bring and have bottled water for use during the school day.
- Student meals will be free for the 2021-2022 school year due to the extension of the USDA waiver. Parents are encouraged to pay for additional meals and/or a la carte items using our online payment system, “MyPaymentsPlus.” This system allows you to make payments using a credit card, debit card, or e-check 24/7 at www.mypaymentsplus.com; check account balances online or via the MyPaymentsPlus app for iOS and Android; monitor cafeteria purchase history; and receive low balance alerts.
- Physical Education, Career Tech and other close contact classes will promote physical distance as much as possible without disrupting the integrity of the lesson/activity.
- Playgrounds, lunchrooms, weight rooms and other common areas will be sanitized often and to the best extent possible using best practices.
- Hand sanitizer will be readily available in classrooms, common areas, and hallways.
- When checking students out of school, only one person should enter the school and report directly to the office. The visitor should respect physical distance and conduct the check-out process as quickly as possible, and the parent and child need to leave campus immediately.
Sanitizing and disinfecting
Coffee County Schools has replaced all standard heating and air filters with MERV pleated filters that are specifically designed to capture airborne contaminants and reduce the spread of COVID-19. All new heating and air systems will include built-in air purification systems that will enhance our efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and other harmful pollutants.
Faculty and staff are trained in an array of health and safety practices by healthcare professionals with guidance from the Alabama State Department of Education and the Alabama Department of Public Health. All teachers and staff will be provided ample cleaning supplies to utilize during the school day and throughout the 2021-2022 school year. Sanitizing and disinfecting common areas and classrooms will occur daily at all schools and will uphold high standards in preventative measures against the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses
Special events and extracurricular activities
Athletic events will be scheduled and regulated in accordance with guidance provided by the Alabama High School Athletic Association. Field trips, pep rallies, assemblies, and award ceremonies are allowed, and these decisions may be re-evaluated as the school year progresses.
Personal responsibility
All students and staff are expected to exercise responsible decision-making in order to minimize exposure. Personal responsibility may include: staying home if you are sick, washing hands regularly, avoiding the touching of your face, maintaining an appropriate distance from non-household members, wearing facial coverings if you are showing symptoms of COVID-19, sneezing and coughing into a tissue or elbow and monitoring members of your immediate family for signs and symptoms of exposure.