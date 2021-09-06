County schools approve FY22 budget

The Coffee County Board of Education approved the Fiscal Year 2022 budget Thursday night after the conclusion of its second required budget hearing.
Chief Financial Officer Shannan Odom presented the proposed budget at noon Thursday and again during the regular business meeting at 5:30 that evening and outlined the amount of funds the schools are expected to receive for the upcoming year, where those funds come from, expenditures and more.
In fiscal year 2021, Coffee County schools received $17,367,791 in state fund revenues and $1,794,670 in federal fund revenues. Odom said for fiscal year 2022, Coffee County is expected to receive $18,162,699 in state fund revenues and $2,038,137 in federal fund revenues, an increase of $794,908 and $243,467 respectively. The estimate for FY 2022’s total local revenue is $4,740,224.51, and total other revenues are $1,434,038.18.
Under expenditures, 57 percent of expenditures fall under the general fund, with special projects taking up the next largest chunk at 38 percent. Capital projects and debt service each account for 2 percent of expenditures, and the last 1 percent goes to fiduciary expenditures.
The total anticipated expenditures for FY 2022 is $35,586,727.54. According to Odom’s presentation, the estimated beginning balance for FY 2022 is $9,513,520.80; adding that sum to the $36,868,334.22 of anticipated revenues, the balance before expenditures is $46,381,855.02. After expenditures are subtracted, the estimated ending balance is $10,795,127.48, of which $10,047,687 will be in the general fund. As the State Department of Education recommends that Coffee County have at least two months of operating balance on hand, and the one month requirement is $1,687,105, the school system should have 5.96 months of operating balance on hand after expenditures are subtracted.
Odom also broke down the monies received for coronavirus aid and relief. From the CARES Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER II), Coffee County Schools received $2,792,785 in FY 2021 to be used until FY 2023. The balance going into FY 2022 is $1.9 million and will be used for personnel (instructional coaches, interventionists and teachers); instructional and educational materials for ELA standards and math, professional development for administrators and instructional staff, the summer school and after school program, technology and facility improvements. The ESSER II state reserve allocation of $111,781 was earmarked for professional development for ELA and math and assessment awards for grades 4-8.