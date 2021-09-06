County schools approve FY22 budget

The Coffee County Board of Education approved the Fiscal Year 2022 budget Thursday night after the conclusion of its second required budget hearing.

Chief Financial Officer Shannan Odom presented the proposed budget at noon Thursday and again during the regular business meeting at 5:30 that evening and outlined the amount of funds the schools are expected to receive for the upcoming year, where those funds come from, expenditures and more.

In fiscal year 2021, Coffee County schools received $17,367,791 in state fund revenues and $1,794,670 in federal fund revenues. Odom said for fiscal year 2022, Coffee County is expected to receive $18,162,699 in state fund revenues and $2,038,137 in federal fund revenues, an increase of $794,908 and $243,467 respectively. The estimate for FY 2022’s total local revenue is $4,740,224.51, and total other revenues are $1,434,038.18.

Under expenditures, 57 percent of expenditures fall under the general fund, with special projects taking up the next largest chunk at 38 percent. Capital projects and debt service each account for 2 percent of expenditures, and the last 1 percent goes to fiduciary expenditures.