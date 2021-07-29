 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County schools forming COVID response plan
0 Comments

County schools forming COVID response plan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
coffee county logo

At her first board meeting as Superintendent of Coffee County Schools, Kelly Cobb gave board members updates on Thursday concerning the school system’s COVID-19 response and a new elementary school addition.

Cobb acknowledged the increase of COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks and said that she has been working closely with health officials, the county EMA, school nurses and school administration to work on the system’s reopening plan. She said they are still finalizing the details on what day to day operations will look like and will announce those plans soon.

“We are quite aware that it is surging again right here in Coffee County and the data that we’ve been studying is local data, so there are some concerns,” Cobb said. “But we’ve consulted with multiple agencies to kind of determine our plan and should have that finalized and ready to roll out by Monday as to what each day would look like in school right now. So we’re feeling confident. It’s kind of like Mr. (Brian) McLeod said, we kind of know what to do to help mitigate and we’re going to have to put a few of those practices in place.”

Cobb also invited the board to attend a ribbon cutting at New Brockton Elementary School on Aug. 5 for a new addition that includes 12 new classrooms. The board’s next meeting will take place that day at New Brockton Elementary at 5 p.m. with the ribbon cutting following at 6 p.m.

“We’re going to celebrate this new addition,” Cobb said. “There’s been a lot of hard work. There’s been a lot of people that have had to work together… I think when you see it, you’re going to be amazed at how nice it is. It’s a state of the art facility, storm shelter. It’s something we can all be proud of.”

In other business, the board approved:

The purchase of a new school bus for $96,784

The following personnel actions:

Employments:

Megan Blair, teacher, New Brockton Elementary School

Jeana Hudson, teacher, Kinston School

Crystal Hawthorne, assistant principal, Kinston School

Haley Sanders, teacher, Zion Chapel School

Julie Jackson, teacher, Zion Chapel School

Debra Johnson, 12-month custodian, Zion Chapel School

Jessica Weeks, CNP worker, Kinston School

Resignations:

Brendan Dow, assistant principal, Kinston School

Casey Smith, teacher, Zion Chapel High School

Leave requests:

Sheldyn Stephens, teacher, New Brockton Elementary School

Dana Jacobs, teacher, Kinston School

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert