County schools forming COVID response plan

At her first board meeting as Superintendent of Coffee County Schools, Kelly Cobb gave board members updates on Thursday concerning the school system’s COVID-19 response and a new elementary school addition.

Cobb acknowledged the increase of COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks and said that she has been working closely with health officials, the county EMA, school nurses and school administration to work on the system’s reopening plan. She said they are still finalizing the details on what day to day operations will look like and will announce those plans soon.

“We are quite aware that it is surging again right here in Coffee County and the data that we’ve been studying is local data, so there are some concerns,” Cobb said. “But we’ve consulted with multiple agencies to kind of determine our plan and should have that finalized and ready to roll out by Monday as to what each day would look like in school right now. So we’re feeling confident. It’s kind of like Mr. (Brian) McLeod said, we kind of know what to do to help mitigate and we’re going to have to put a few of those practices in place.”