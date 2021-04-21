County Schools have no increase in COVID numbers

Coffee County Schools announced Wednesday afternoon through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that no new cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system, leaving the total number since the beginning of school to 206.

Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:

“This week, Coffee County Schools has no new cases of COVID-19 to report. Our total cases for the school year remains at 206. We have one that is in quarantine this week.

“Dates and times for graduation have been set for our three high schools; these times and dates are subject to change if we begin to see an increase in new COVID-19 cases in our schools.

“As we approach the end of this 2020-2021 school year, I want to once again thank the employees of our school system for their tremendous efforts in making this difficult and trying school year possible. The drive and determination by our employees are the reason that we have been able to navigate the COVID-19 world and still remain in school.”

