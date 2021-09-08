County Schools report 29 new cases of COVID

Coffee County Schools announced Wednesday through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that 29 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the school system during the week of Aug. 31 through Sept 7, down from the previous week’s count of 49.
Superintendent Kelly Cobb provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:
“The Coffee County School System had a total of 29 cases of COVID-19 for the week of August 31 through September 7, 2021. The positive cases will continue to be reported to the ADPH each week and updated on their dashboard for schools.
“Kinston School reported 11 cases, New Brockton Elementary School reported eight cases, New Brockton High School reported five cases and Zion Chapel School reported five cases. These numbers continue to show some improvement from last week.
“We appreciate your continued support, patience and grace during this challenging time of COVID-19. The Coffee County School Systems' goal continues to be to offer high-quality face-to-face learning and extracurricular activities for all students during these challenging times.”
Since last week’s report on Friday, the total number of positive cases since March 2020 statewide climbed from 709,732 to 732,151, an increase of 22,419, or about 3,736.5 new cases per day over a six-day period. The state also recorded 158 new deaths, bringing the total to 12,488.
In Coffee County, 185 new positive cases were added over the last six days, or 31 a day, bringing the total new cases to 8,295. The county also recorded one new death. The seven-day positivity rating is 25.3 percent with 137 of 541 NAAT tests coming back positive. Health organizations continue to encourage those with COVID symptoms to get formally tested in order to have a better view of community spread and for accurate data.
A new feature to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID dashboard compares 2020 and 2021 totals. Both the majority of new cases and recorded deaths in the county came in 2021: 4,563 new cases and 83 recorded deaths compared to 3,732 cases and 64 deaths. For the state as a whole, 2021 numbers are catching up to 2020 totals: 388,835 cases and 7,182 deaths in 2020 and 343,316 cases and 5,306 deaths in 2021.