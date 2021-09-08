County Schools report 29 new cases of COVID

Coffee County Schools announced Wednesday through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that 29 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the school system during the week of Aug. 31 through Sept 7, down from the previous week’s count of 49.

Superintendent Kelly Cobb provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:

“The Coffee County School System had a total of 29 cases of COVID-19 for the week of August 31 through September 7, 2021. The positive cases will continue to be reported to the ADPH each week and updated on their dashboard for schools.

“Kinston School reported 11 cases, New Brockton Elementary School reported eight cases, New Brockton High School reported five cases and Zion Chapel School reported five cases. These numbers continue to show some improvement from last week.

“We appreciate your continued support, patience and grace during this challenging time of COVID-19. The Coffee County School Systems' goal continues to be to offer high-quality face-to-face learning and extracurricular activities for all students during these challenging times.”