County schools report 3 new cases of COVID-19

Coffee County Schools announced Thursday night through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that three new cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system, bringing the total number since the beginning of school to 212.
This is the second week in a row that the county schools have reported three new cases.
Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:
“This week, Coffee County Schools have three new cases of COVID-19 to report.
“Our total cases for the school year are 212, and we have 47 in quarantine.
“There are no cases at Zion Chapel, one faculty case at New Brockton Elementary School, one faculty case and one student case at New Brockton High School and no cases at Kinston School.”
EMA Director James Brown said that although schools are now reporting substantially fewer cases than earlier in the year, this report serves as a reminder that COVID is still active in our communities. He also said the lowered numbers are a testament to the hard work and diligence of the faculty and staff in keeping infections at bay.
“We thank all our school staff for maintaining their vigilance during this pandemic and encourage everyone to seek a vaccine so that next school year we can return to completely normal schedule and activities,” he said.
Coffee County added 26 new cases since last Wednesday, and the total now sits at 5,503. Three more deaths were also added, bringing the total to 118.
Across the state, the total number of positive cases since March 2020 has reached 530,011, up from last week’s 527,513. Over the last 14 days, 3,370 new cases were reported, down from 3,826. Fifty-nine deaths were added for a new total of 10,946 from last week’s report of 10,887.
To date, there have been 49,151 hospitalizations, an increase of 365 over the last week.
Of the 3,947,595 vaccine doses delivered to Alabama, 2,631,645 have been administered with 1,534,554 people receiving at least one dose and 1,176,435 people completing the series. Last week, the number of delivered vaccines was 3,831,245 with 2,473,454 injections. Over 1 million people—1,481,559 —had received at least one dose, while 1,066,294 had completed the vaccine series.