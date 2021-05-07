County schools report 3 new cases of COVID-19

Coffee County Schools announced Thursday night through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that three new cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system, bringing the total number since the beginning of school to 212.

This is the second week in a row that the county schools have reported three new cases.

Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:

“This week, Coffee County Schools have three new cases of COVID-19 to report.

“Our total cases for the school year are 212, and we have 47 in quarantine.

“There are no cases at Zion Chapel, one faculty case at New Brockton Elementary School, one faculty case and one student case at New Brockton High School and no cases at Kinston School.”

EMA Director James Brown said that although schools are now reporting substantially fewer cases than earlier in the year, this report serves as a reminder that COVID is still active in our communities. He also said the lowered numbers are a testament to the hard work and diligence of the faculty and staff in keeping infections at bay.