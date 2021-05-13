County schools report 4 new cases of COVID-19; Ivey extends vaccine eligibility to 12+

Coffee County Schools announced Wednesday through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that four new cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system, bringing the total number since the beginning of school to 216.
Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:
“This week, Coffee County Schools has four new cases of COVID-19 to report. Our total cases for the school year are 216, and we have 27 in quarantine this week.
“There is one student case at Zion Chapel, no cases at New Brockton Elementary School, one faculty case and two student cases at New Brockton High School and no cases at Kinston School.
“As we near the end of the 2020-2021 school year, I want to once again thank all the employees of this great school system. Without the determination and effort put forth by each one of them, we could not have made it this far. Although it was very trying at times, we have been able to accomplish much this school year in the face of much adversity.
“A very special thanks to all of our school nurses for their extraordinary efforts to help keep us safe and healthy. Happy Nurse's Appreciation Day.”
Coffee County added 21 new cases since last Wednesday—down five from 26 new cases last week—and the total now sits at 5,524. One more death was also added, bringing the total to 119.
Across the state, the total number of positive cases since March 2020 has reached 532,895, up from last week’s 530,011. Over the last 14 days, 3,059 new cases were reported, down from 3,370. Alabama eclipsed the 11,000 marker to hit 11,001 and added 55 deaths, which is four less than the previous week’s report.
To date, there have been 49,432 hospitalizations, an increase of 281 over the last week, but lower than the last report’s increase of 365.
Of the 4,092,375 vaccine doses delivered to Alabama, 2,722,909 have been administered with 1,567,280 people receiving at least one dose and 1,239,995 people completing the series. Last week, the number of delivered vaccines was 3,947,595 with 2,631,645 injections. Over 1 million people—1,534,554—had received at least one dose, while 1,176,435 had completed the vaccine series.
Gov. Ivey announces COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to be expanded include people 12 and older, effective immediately
MONTGOMERY -- On Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey announced Alabama is expanding COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to include individuals age 12 and older, effective immediately.
On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in adolescents with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices giving recommendations Wednesday and the CDC giving its final approval later yesterday.
“This is great and welcome news that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be available for Alabamians 12 and up, offering another option for families in our state as we get back into full gear. We have seen good success so far with these safe and effective vaccines, and I encourage parents and children to consult with your pediatrician if you have any questions,” Governor Ivey said. “The vaccine is our ticket back to normal, and I continue to feel optimistic and hopeful in the positive direction we are moving in as a state.”
The Pfizer vaccine is available to individuals age 12 and up, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both available to individuals 18 years of age and older.
With this expansion, there will be more than 4 million eligible individuals in the state of Alabama. Currently, the state receives approximately 135,000 first doses each week.
"We encourage the vaccination of adolescents ages 12 and older to get the protection offered by the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “This vaccine will be available at private providers and other sites which have Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available."