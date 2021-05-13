County schools report 4 new cases of COVID-19; Ivey extends vaccine eligibility to 12+

Coffee County Schools announced Wednesday through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that four new cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system, bringing the total number since the beginning of school to 216.

Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:

“This week, Coffee County Schools has four new cases of COVID-19 to report. Our total cases for the school year are 216, and we have 27 in quarantine this week.

“There is one student case at Zion Chapel, no cases at New Brockton Elementary School, one faculty case and two student cases at New Brockton High School and no cases at Kinston School.

“As we near the end of the 2020-2021 school year, I want to once again thank all the employees of this great school system. Without the determination and effort put forth by each one of them, we could not have made it this far. Although it was very trying at times, we have been able to accomplish much this school year in the face of much adversity.

“A very special thanks to all of our school nurses for their extraordinary efforts to help keep us safe and healthy. Happy Nurse's Appreciation Day.”