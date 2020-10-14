County schools report increase in COVID cases

Coffee County Schools announced Wednesday through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that nine additional confirmed cases and another presumed positive case of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system.
Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media, as he has in recent Wednesdays.
“The cases on the campuses of Zion Chapel High School, New Brockton High School, Kinston High School and the Central Office,” Killingsworth’s release said. “The students, teachers and parents have been notified by the school nurse and are currently following the recommended protocols.”
As of Oct. 1, the superintendent reported a total of 21 cases through almost eight weeks of school. Then last week the system reported two additional positive cases – one faculty members at Zion Chapel and another faculty member at New Brockton Elementary, which brought the system-wide number to 23.
This week’s additions raise it to 32 confirmed and 33 presumed.
“The Coffee County Schools’ nurses, administration and staff members are continuing to stay abreast of the newest recommendations and guidelines,” the release said. “The safety of all students and their families is the utmost concern of our school system. We would again like to thank our students, parents and faculty for their continued patience, support and understanding of this ever-changing situation.”
Coffee County EMA Director James Brown noted those numbers are part of an upward trend in the county.
“An increase at the schools though not welcome news, is somewhat expected and has been properly responded to with recommended isolation and quarantine measures,” Brown said. “Coffee County Schools continue to follow all procedures and the latest school guidance sent from ADPH including the updates to the “back to school toolkit” issued today. …
“COVID-19 is not over! Please continue to wear your masks and maintain social distant in all situations.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!