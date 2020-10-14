County schools report increase in COVID cases

Coffee County Schools announced Wednesday through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that nine additional confirmed cases and another presumed positive case of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system.

Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media, as he has in recent Wednesdays.

“The cases on the campuses of Zion Chapel High School, New Brockton High School, Kinston High School and the Central Office,” Killingsworth’s release said. “The students, teachers and parents have been notified by the school nurse and are currently following the recommended protocols.”

As of Oct. 1, the superintendent reported a total of 21 cases through almost eight weeks of school. Then last week the system reported two additional positive cases – one faculty members at Zion Chapel and another faculty member at New Brockton Elementary, which brought the system-wide number to 23.

This week’s additions raise it to 32 confirmed and 33 presumed.