County schools report no new COVID cases this week
The Coffee County School System announced through the EMA that no new positive COVID-19 cases were reported this week.

“Our total cases since the start of school on Aug. 10 remains at 12,” CCSS Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth said in a letter directed to local media on Wednesday afternoon. “I am still very apprehensive about cases increasing with the recent Labor Day holiday and the recent start of other non-school sponsored extra-curricular activities.”

The letter continued, “Coffee County School System's employees remain diligent in the battle against COVID 19 and will continue to do so to protect our students and staff members. I want to remind visitors to our venues to practice social distancing and the use of facial coverings while attending our games as we support our teams, bands, cheerleaders, and coaches.

“Thank you once again for your continued support as we navigate through difficult and trying times. Leadership, a can-do attitude, and determination of our employees has been vital in our journey thus far this school year.”

