County schools rule in favor of personal choice for masks

Coffee County Schools announced Wednesday afternoon through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that one new case of COVID-19 has been discovered in the school system, moving the total number since the beginning of school to 205. The school system has also decided to change the rule of mandatory face coverings in favor of personal choice.

Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:

“This week, Coffee County Schools has one new case of COVID-19 to report.

“Our total cases for the school year now stand at 205, and we have one student in quarantine this week.

“The mandated mask order from Governor Ivey ends this Friday, April 9 at 5 p.m. After examining our COVID-19 and quarantine numbers for the past several weeks and discussions with our lead nurse and the Coffee County EMA, the decision has been made that we prefer that all students and employees still wear their masks; however, it will be a personal choice if everyone chooses to do so.

“We will still operate under the same protocols at each one of our schools as we have since the start of school on Aug. 10.