County schools rule in favor of personal choice for masks

Coffee County Schools announced Wednesday afternoon through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that one new case of COVID-19 has been discovered in the school system, moving the total number since the beginning of school to 205. The school system has also decided to change the rule of mandatory face coverings in favor of personal choice.
Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:
“This week, Coffee County Schools has one new case of COVID-19 to report.
“Our total cases for the school year now stand at 205, and we have one student in quarantine this week.
“The mandated mask order from Governor Ivey ends this Friday, April 9 at 5 p.m. After examining our COVID-19 and quarantine numbers for the past several weeks and discussions with our lead nurse and the Coffee County EMA, the decision has been made that we prefer that all students and employees still wear their masks; however, it will be a personal choice if everyone chooses to do so.
“We will still operate under the same protocols at each one of our schools as we have since the start of school on Aug. 10.
“If there were to be an increase in COVID-19 cases the mask order would go back into effect for all students, employees and guests.”
The total number of cases in Coffee County has reached 5,393 with 29 new cases over the last 14 days. There have also been 112 reported deaths. Across the state, the total since March 2020 is 517,916 with 5,054 new cases over the last 14 days and 10,675 deaths.
To date, there have been 47,873 hospitalizations.
Of the 2,963,745 vaccine doses delivered to Alabama, 1,885,696 have been administered. The number of people who have received at least one dose are 1,217,607, and 721,094 people have completed the vaccine series.
On April 5, Governor Kay Ivey opened vaccine eligibility to include all Alabamians age 16 and up. The Pfizer vaccine is available to individuals age 16 and older, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both available to individuals 18 and older.
The Alabama National Guard will be back at the Enterprise Civic Center to deliver the second dose of the vaccines that were administered at the clinic on March 24. No first doses will be administered that day. Those who are there to receive their second dose need to bring their vaccination record card that was given to them on March 24.