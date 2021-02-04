County schools see decline in cases

Coffee County Schools announced Thursday afternoon through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that 14 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system, a decrease from last week’s report of 24. This brings the total number of cases in the county school system to 173.

Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:

“The Coffee County School System has 14 new COVID cases this week. This is a significant decrease from last week.

“Zion Chapel has four student cases and three faculty cases, New Brockton Elementary School has no cases, New Brockton High School has three student cases and Kinston School has three student cases and one faculty case. This brings our total cases to 173. Our quarantine numbers have also decreased this week.

“We are still working with our partners in Coffee County to get a vaccination schedule for our employees who wish to take the vaccine. The plan has taken some twists and turns, but with the assistance from a local doctor, we hope to have a schedule in place within the next few days.”