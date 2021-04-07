 Skip to main content
County under marginal risk for weather Thursday
According to the Storm Prediction Center, western portions of the county and surrounding area have been placed under a marginal risk for severe weather on Thursday.

Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Grant Lyons said the best chance for strong to severe storms will be during the afternoon hours.

“Damaging straight line winds will be the primary threat, although a brief tornado cannot be ruled out,” he said.

The areas at risk include southeast Alabama, most of the Florida Panhandle from Marianna and Panama City westward and southwest Georgia west of Albany and Bainbridge.

