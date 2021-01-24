County underbudget in transportation plan report

At the Coffee County Commission meeting on Jan. 11, commissioners received the first report on the Rebuild Alabama County Transportation Plan which made the resurfacing of 11.87 miles county roads possible.

In accordance with the act, which provided for new gas taxes to be implemented within the state and for the additional funds to be distributed among the state, counties and cities in different ways, including direct payments and grants, County Engineer Marty Lentz presented his report at the first meeting of the new year.

Lentz said the plan anticipated the county receiving funds in the amount of $832,000 to be used for road resurfacing. The estimated cost of the project was set at $1,365,000. To make up the shortfall, the commission budgeted $533,000 of county funds.

In his report, Lentz said the actual amount received from the act was higher than estimated at $834,883, and the actual cost of the project fell below the budgeted amount at $1,290,460. In total, the county only had to contribute $455,577 for a savings of $77,423.

“We adopted the plan in August of 2019, we completed the plan in during FY2020 and we came in a little under budget,” he said. “It went as planned is the point I’m trying to emphasize.”