County underbudget in transportation plan report

At the Coffee County Commission meeting on Jan. 11, commissioners received the first report on the Rebuild Alabama County Transportation Plan which made the resurfacing of 11.87 miles county roads possible.
In accordance with the act, which provided for new gas taxes to be implemented within the state and for the additional funds to be distributed among the state, counties and cities in different ways, including direct payments and grants, County Engineer Marty Lentz presented his report at the first meeting of the new year.
Lentz said the plan anticipated the county receiving funds in the amount of $832,000 to be used for road resurfacing. The estimated cost of the project was set at $1,365,000. To make up the shortfall, the commission budgeted $533,000 of county funds.
In his report, Lentz said the actual amount received from the act was higher than estimated at $834,883, and the actual cost of the project fell below the budgeted amount at $1,290,460. In total, the county only had to contribute $455,577 for a savings of $77,423.
“We adopted the plan in August of 2019, we completed the plan in during FY2020 and we came in a little under budget,” he said. “It went as planned is the point I’m trying to emphasize.”
The 11.87 miles of resurfacing includes 4.53 miles of County Road 107, 3.85 miles of Hwy. 27 and 2.39 miles of County Road 100. In addition to being resurfaced, 1.1 miles of road near the Heritage Heights subdivision had cracked sealing repaired.
Lentz also presented the State and Local Disaster Assistance Agreement from FEMA that details the “cost share” from damages caused by Hurricane Sally. Per the agreement, the federal government will be responsible for 75 percent of the funds with the state and county each being responsible for 12.5 percent, and the commission voted to approve the agreement.
Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown took a brief reprieve from COVID-19 updates to announce that the county would be receiving a free weather station equipped with a camera courtesy of Barron’s Institute. The station has to be placed at least 80 feet in the air, preferably higher, to be able to look out into the clouds, gauge wind speeds and read the temperature. Because Barron’s Institute provides these stations free of charge—except for the installation costs—Brown said he would like to eventually build a network.
“As things are approaching, we’ll be able to better know where things are at and what’s going on,” he said. “This is a really good program that we’re hoping to get set up soon. I think it’ll be a real benefit.”