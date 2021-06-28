County vaccine numbers need to improve, EMA says

The State of Alabama is ranked 49 out of 50 when comparing statistics on fully-vaccinated populations, and Coffee County’s numbers are ranked low as well, Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown told commissioners Monday morning.

Alabama officials are reporting that 39 percent of the population has received at least one dose of a vaccine with 32 percent of people being fully vaccinated. The county’s stats reflect that 27.5 percent of people have received at least one dose, while 22.7 percent are fully vaccinated. Brown believes we can do better.

“Basically, less than one out of four people are vaccinated,” he said. “If this was football, we’d be really worried about it because right now, we’re losing to Georgia, we’re losing to Florida and we’re losing to LSU. I encourage everyone to go out and get their vaccine.”

To help raise numbers, two vaccine clinics will be held on the campus of Enterprise State Community College on July 12 and 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will both be offered. Another clinic will also be held on the Ozark campus on July 13 and 14 from noon to 5 p.m.

“If you haven’t gotten your vaccine, here’s a good opportunity to go and get it,” Brown said.