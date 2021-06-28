County vaccine numbers need to improve, EMA says

The State of Alabama is ranked 49 out of 50 when comparing statistics on fully-vaccinated populations, and Coffee County’s numbers are ranked low as well, Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown told commissioners Monday morning.
Alabama officials are reporting that 39 percent of the population has received at least one dose of a vaccine with 32 percent of people being fully vaccinated. The county’s stats reflect that 27.5 percent of people have received at least one dose, while 22.7 percent are fully vaccinated. Brown believes we can do better.
“Basically, less than one out of four people are vaccinated,” he said. “If this was football, we’d be really worried about it because right now, we’re losing to Georgia, we’re losing to Florida and we’re losing to LSU. I encourage everyone to go out and get their vaccine.”
To help raise numbers, two vaccine clinics will be held on the campus of Enterprise State Community College on July 12 and 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will both be offered. Another clinic will also be held on the Ozark campus on July 13 and 14 from noon to 5 p.m.
“If you haven’t gotten your vaccine, here’s a good opportunity to go and get it,” Brown said.
All vaccinations are free of charge, and the clinic is open to the general public. For children between the ages of 12 and 17, the Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized and can be obtained at some hospitals and local pharmacies through the federal retail pharmacy program. For a list of local providers of the Pfizer vaccine please visit vaccines.gov.
Chairman Dean Smith asked if the vaccines protect against COVID-19 variants, and Brown said from his research, the answer is yes.
“Just like the flu shot, some people get the flu even if they’ve had the flu shot, but it should make your symptoms less, and that’s what we want,” he said. “People that don’t have to go to the hospital are people that don’t die.”
Brown also said that the EMA’s mass notification system switched carriers, and the notice was sent out to subscribers on Friday. Subscribers do not have to make any changes to their accounts, and a problem with notification phone calls showing up as spam should be rectified in the next month or two.
In anticipation of the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, Sheriff Dave Sutton issued a warning to Coffee County residents to be mindful of increased traffic and to be safe with fireworks.
“It’s a big holiday, and a lot of people are going to be on the road traveling so please be careful and be mindful, and especially watch your youngsters with these fireworks,” he said. “They do a lot of damage each year; the ERs are usually overrun by people being burned or from firecrackers going off in their hands.”
In other business:
County Administrator Rod Morgan nominated Chairman Dean Smith to serve as Coffee County’s representative on the Association of County Commissions of Alabama legislative committee.
County Engineer Marty Lentz presented two proposed subdivision plans: Keaton Crossings Phase II, located on County Road 712, is a major subdivision featuring 20 plats and 2,000 linear feet of new road construction, and Richburg Farms Phase 1, located on County Road 510, is a minor subdivision featuring 20 plats. Lentz said both subdivisions meet Coffee County’s subdivision requirements, and the plans were approved.
County Agent Gavin Mauldin talked about upcoming events, including: the Alabama Watershed Stewards training will be held at the Enterprise Farmers Market on Friday, July 16; Quail and Turkey Management will be held on Friday, July 16 at the Barbour County Management Agency in Midway; the Landowner’s Guide to Herbicide class will be held in Ozark on Tuesday, July 20; and the Grassroots Needs Assessment meeting will be held on Friday, July 23 in the Coffee County Community Room located at 1055 E. McKinnon Street in New Brockton. For more information about these events, contact Mauldin at 334-894-5596 or email gpm0006@auburn.edu.