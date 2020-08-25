County will resurface 4 roads in 2021

Four major resurfacing projects highlight Coffee County’s 2021 transportation plan, which was approved unanimously at the county commission meeting Monday morning.
County Roads 420, 422 and 423 are slated for resurfacing next year, along with County Road 248.
“We have our local road system and our collector road system. In each of those, we have a very large need of resurfacing,” County Engineer Marty Lentz said as he presented the 2021 country transportation plan.
Lentz said there are 226 miles of local roads and 303 miles of federal aid roads, or collector roads, in Coffee County.
“In the local road system there was 92 miles of roads that graded poor to very poor, which would require $11 million to resurface,” Lentz said, adding the Rebuild Alabama Gasoline Tax will increase revenue for the county from six cents per gallon to eight cents per gallon.
That produced an estimated $777,000 for fiscal year 2021, money the county commissioners have committed to the county road system. But again, that doesn’t dent the $11 million need.
“In the collector road system we have 82 miles that grade fair to poor, which would require $11.9 million to resurface,” Lentz said. “As far as the Federal Aid Exchange Fund, each county gets $400,000 per year, and that money must be spent on our collector road systems.”
The cost of the County Road 248 project is $550,000, which will take the $400,000 of FAEF money and an additional $150,000 of county funds to complete.
“We prioritized the county roads by traffic count. We’ve discussed it during work sessions. Those roads in the 400s were prioritized,” Lentz said. “In the collector road system we used traffic count data with truck data to come up with the equivalent single-axle loads. We prioritized those and County Road 248 was the road with the greatest single-axle load.
“We wish we could do more, as always. There’s lots of miles out there that need it. We feel that this plan, we’re going after the ones with the most traffic and need it the most.”
The three resurfacing projects on the county roads will cost an estimated $670,000, leaving approximately $107,600 that will be carried over to the fiscal year 2022 budget.
“Marty has a tough job,” County Commission Chairman Dean Smith said. “Most of the public is not aware of the two classifications of road that rules limit which dollars go to which road systems. You can’t apply certain monies to local roads.”
Smith also noted the commission chose the pay as you go route, rather than do a bond issue.
“This is the best we could come up trying to take as much politics out of is as we could,” Smith said. “There’s a lot more need than we have funding for.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!