County's COVID numbers decrease

Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown hasn’t seen the Labor Day spike that some were fearing with COVID-19 numbers.

“The masks really made a difference,” Brown said as he reviewed the county’s latest – and encouraging – COVID data.

The cumulative number of positive cases is 1,170 in Coffee County, he said. But there have been only 78 cases in the past two weeks.

“That’s about 5.6 per day,” Brown said. “Our highest was around 15 a day.”

He said 31 people in the county are infectious and estimated that 58 people are in quarantine.

“We have a positivity rate of 4.39 – but that’s only using one week of data,” he said. “If you use two weeks of data our positivity rate is 7.8. So 7.8 percent of all those that test come up positive for it.”

Again, perspective is needed. Brown said at one point that positivity rate in the county was 19 percent.