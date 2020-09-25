County's COVID numbers decrease

Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown hasn’t seen the Labor Day spike that some were fearing with COVID-19 numbers.
“The masks really made a difference,” Brown said as he reviewed the county’s latest – and encouraging – COVID data.
The cumulative number of positive cases is 1,170 in Coffee County, he said. But there have been only 78 cases in the past two weeks.
“That’s about 5.6 per day,” Brown said. “Our highest was around 15 a day.”
He said 31 people in the county are infectious and estimated that 58 people are in quarantine.
“We have a positivity rate of 4.39 – but that’s only using one week of data,” he said. “If you use two weeks of data our positivity rate is 7.8. So 7.8 percent of all those that test come up positive for it.”
Again, perspective is needed. Brown said at one point that positivity rate in the county was 19 percent.
“They want us under 10 percent over two weeks,” the EMA Director said. “That’s good for our nursing homes because if we’re under 5 percent they only have to test their employees once a month. That’s kind of the goal the CDC is looking for. If you’re under 10 percent they only have to test once a week. Above 10 percent they have to test twice a week.”
One concern that lingers is the combination of a resurgence of COVID-19 with the onset of flu season.
“We’re hoping with the measures we’re using now – the masks, the social distancing and all this – that’s going to help us with our flu numbers,” Brown said. “We’ve been encouraging people to get flu shots as early as they can.”
