Courtyard project complete at ESCC

The Enterprise State Community College campus saw big changes over the summer.

“Providing green space for people to get outside, breathe some fresh air and be able to socially distance is so important during these times we are living,” EVP of Landscape Architecture & Planning for Goodwyn Mills & Cawood John Bricken said about the importance of the College’s courtyard project, which started on May 18.

According to Bricken, the courtyard areas only needed to be enhanced with landscaping and irrigation. The goals of the overall project were to provide green space for students, faculty and the general public to use; give students a place to meet, study and enjoy being outside; provide open lawn space for school functions; and cover all landscaped areas with underground irrigation.

The courtyard areas and other green spaces at ESCC were upgraded just in time for students to return to campus for the Fall 2020 semester. Changes included an updated social area near the Student Center. Sod and other greenery were placed to provide green spaces throughout the year, and a new irrigation system was installed to maintain the grounds.

These upgrades were made in the green space in between Sessions and Snuggs Hall and Wallace Administration Building as well as the courtyard area at the center of ESCC’s campus.