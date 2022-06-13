COVID-19 cases increase in Coffee County

Coffee County has seen a slight increase in cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks, according to James Brown, director of the county’s Emergency Management Agency.

In a COVID-19 update at the Coffee County Commission meeting Monday, Brown told the commission health officials expected a larger spike after Memorial Day weekend that didn’t happen.

Cases have increased in the county by around nine per week, Brown said. Three weeks ago, there were about 39 new cases every week. Brown reported Monday that has increased to about 48 new cases per week.

“We’re still at a medium in Coffee County for the community level transmission and that’s because of new people going into the hospital,” Brown said. “If we have more than six people going into the hospital per week, we’re put into medium. I think we’re starting to get through this. It still is out there, but thankfully the numbers have not gone up dramatically at all.”

Brown said that hospitalizations throughout the state have increased some, with 200 hospitalizations three weeks ago and around 230 as of Monday.

County Administrator Rod Morgan announced that county offices will be closed on Monday, June 20, for the Juneteenth holiday. Garbage pickup service in the county will not be disrupted because of the holiday. Morgan also reminded those at the meeting of the runoff election on Tuesday, June 21, and that the last day to hand-deliver an absentee ballot for the election is June 17.

In other business, the Coffee County Commission:

Approved a request from County Engineer Marty Lentz to sell three pieces of equipment.

Approved the reappointment of Grant Lyons and Mary Katherine Head to the E911 Board based on the recommendation of E911 Chairman Dean Blair.

