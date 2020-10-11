COVID-19 cases tick up in Coffee County

COVID-19 numbers are climbing again in Coffee County, but the data includes some mixed messages.

County EMA Director James Brown on Friday said officials are seeing an “upward trend.”

“The state still has us in the moderate risk, one level above low risk. But data on that is a week old,” Brown said.

Currently, 1,513 cases have been recorded in the county since the pandemic.

“It does look like they’ve added two probable deaths to our numbers, too,” he said. “That’s always concerning. For deaths, it’s up to seven right now. We had dropped from six to five, but yesterday have added to as ‘probable.’”

More noteworthy is the number of cases in the last 14-day period. Brown said the county is averaging about 14 cases a day over the last two weeks.

“In the first part of September we were about seven a day,” he said. “Then in mid-September we went up to about nine a day. And now we’re at 14. We’re not overly concerned at this point, but we watch those trends so we can prepare in case we do have something drastically change.”

For contest, the two-week cases were at a peak in Coffee in July when new COVID-19 cases were coming in around 19 a day, he said.