COVID-19 fight should go back to basic: Brown

This next important phase in fighting the stubborn COVID-19 coronavirus is a bit like going back to the beginning.

Coffee County Emergency Management Director James Brown used a phrase first implemented in March.

“We kind of lost the messaging, I think, that we started with — which was we needed to flatten the curve,” Brown said Friday as numbers continue to climb and, more alarmingly, the positive results per test ratio increases along with the number of hospitalizations.

“We’re getting back to Square One again. Sometimes people need to be reminded that we still have this going on. We can still get overloaded. We still need to pay attention to it. … We really need to get to the point now — like you see hospitals in Dothan and Houston County, and we could be next — we want to keep the numbers of people that go into the hospital down so we don’t overwhelm our system.”

The Wiregrass was able to “flatten the curve” in the spring. Hospitals here were not overrun, although the shutting down of the economy — which included hospitals eliminating most elective surgeries — contributed to that.

Brown said he thinks the rising totals are starting to reflect delayed data from the Fourth of July holiday.

“I think we’re starting to get those numbers,” he said. “What our hope is — and we’ll know soon within the next week or so — is we will plateau with the numbers. We’re hoping that, like after Memorial Day, that rate will go back down.”

Brown’s job, he notes frequently, is to prepare for worst-case scenarios. He confirmed plans to set up alternate care sites just in case they are needed.