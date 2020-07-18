COVID-19 fight should go back to basic: Brown

This next important phase in fighting the stubborn COVID-19 coronavirus is a bit like going back to the beginning.
Coffee County Emergency Management Director James Brown used a phrase first implemented in March.
“We kind of lost the messaging, I think, that we started with — which was we needed to flatten the curve,” Brown said Friday as numbers continue to climb and, more alarmingly, the positive results per test ratio increases along with the number of hospitalizations.
“We’re getting back to Square One again. Sometimes people need to be reminded that we still have this going on. We can still get overloaded. We still need to pay attention to it. … We really need to get to the point now — like you see hospitals in Dothan and Houston County, and we could be next — we want to keep the numbers of people that go into the hospital down so we don’t overwhelm our system.”
The Wiregrass was able to “flatten the curve” in the spring. Hospitals here were not overrun, although the shutting down of the economy — which included hospitals eliminating most elective surgeries — contributed to that.
Brown said he thinks the rising totals are starting to reflect delayed data from the Fourth of July holiday.
“I think we’re starting to get those numbers,” he said. “What our hope is — and we’ll know soon within the next week or so — is we will plateau with the numbers. We’re hoping that, like after Memorial Day, that rate will go back down.”
Brown’s job, he notes frequently, is to prepare for worst-case scenarios. He confirmed plans to set up alternate care sites just in case they are needed.
“Right now, we have requested some help through the state to have them come by and have an expert review our plans to ensure they will meet the needs,” Brown said. “We don’t think it’ll be an immediate thing, but we always try to be ahead of the game a little.
“That’s the point where we’re at now — try to make sure that the plans we have already in place will work for us should we get to that situation. It’s always a matter of testing plans, revising plans, looking at them again. As numbers change, we always like to revisit those things to ensure we’re still good.”
As of Friday, the Alabama Department of Public Health dashboard data on COVID-19 numbers revealed 493 cumulative positive cases in Coffee County with 10 probable cases pending. Four deaths here have been attributed to the virus.
In the last 14 days, Coffee County has had 120 positive results from 909 tests.
Statewide, there have been 562,135 cumulative tests and 62,111 confirmed cases with another 980 deemed probable. A total of 7,782 people have been hospitalized in the state.
As of Friday morning, Medical Center Enterprise has given 1,551 tests with 100 positive results and another 40 results are pending.
The reporting of these tested/pending/positive cases, does not indicate that these patients have or have not been a patient at MCE.
Brown noted the low ratio of positives to tests administered at MCE.
“They’re testing pretty much anybody that comes in for any type of procedure,” the EMA director said. “Their number of tests given has gone up, of course. Because these aren’t people that are showing any symptoms, their positivity rate isn’t going to be as high as those that go through ADPH.”
Brown called Gov. Kay Ivey’s mask mandate, issued this past week and extending through the end of the month, “a good thing.”
“We asked people to do it. But if people won’t do it when we ask, perhaps if we put it in an ordinance and say we require this now, maybe people will pay a little more attention,” Brown said.
He said the use of masks added to the steps originally recommended to “flatten the curve” five months ago — among those to wash your hands frequently, observe social distancing guidelines and stay home if you don’t feel well — will help combat this upward trend.