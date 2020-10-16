COVID-19 will cost US $16 trillion, almost a year's GDP

The further spending should be seen as “steps to keep the economy afloat and people afloat until we really tackle the virus situation. We need more now because we didn’t tackle it well enough, and we’ll need more in the future if we don't tackle it well enough from here on out.”

Should we be concerned about the burden in the future of what will necessarily be deficit spending today?

“At the moment, people are happy to lend us money basically for free,” Cutler says. The need for household assistance to help people stay home is critical: “There's incredible need – we don’t want people back at work, because we don’t want the virus to kill a ton of people. So if there’s ever a time to do it, now is the time.”

The authors point to a greater risk if steps aren’t taken in the near term to avert exponentially increasing economic damage in the long term – and made permanent so they’re in place for future pandemics.

“Recessions feed on themselves,” they write. “Workers not at work have less to spend, and thus subsequent business revenue declines.” By placing thousands of dollars in the hands of families and augmenting unemployment benefits, the CARES Act averted what might well have metastasized into “what likely would have been a new Great Depression.”