COVID back on the rise: State, county numbers have tripled over the last two weeks

Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown issued a warning at Monday’s county commission meeting that if action is not taken now to slow the resurgence of COVID-19, numbers could reach back up to January’s high point within a matter of weeks.
The state recorded 13,982 new cases over the last 14 days, or about 1,000 new cases per day. At the beginning of July, the state recorded about 130 new cases per day.
At the first commission meeting of the month on July 12, Brown reported 71 cases in the county over the previous two weeks. Now, county numbers are showing 264 cases every two weeks.
“You can see we’ve had quite an increase from the beginning of July to where we’re at now. In fact, if we keep going at this rate, in about two weeks we’ll be at almost the height we were in January,” Brown said. “That’s how fast this thing is going. I really didn’t want to be back in these circumstances this quick, but unfortunately we are.”
Hospitalizations are also increasingly accordingly and have tripled alongside the number of cases. Two weeks ago, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID across the state was 277. Now, 870 patients are currently hospitalized.
“At the height in January, we had about 3,300 people hospitalized so we still have a ways to go, but they usually lag about two weeks behind when cases go up,” Brown said. “So in about two weeks from now, I think we’ll probably be at about doubled. I can’t tell you for sure, these are guestimates, but we’re looking at the numbers and seeing where they’re going and they continue to go up.”
Brown reiterated that unless safety measures are taken now—getting vaccinated, wearing masks and social distancing—numbers will continue to rise, according to their data patterns.
“Again, if this continues at this rate, in about two weeks we’re going to be right back to where we were in January. This is going fast. I hope it slows up, but there’s not a whole bunch we can do about it unless people do what they’re supposed to do,” he said. “The way I look at this is, it’s like a map of where we’re headed, and we can stop where we’re at if people go get a vaccine. If people want to slow up where we’re going, they’ll start wearing a mask and social distancing. Otherwise, we just have to hope that our map is wrong and that the numbers are wrong, and hope that works out.”
The Pfizer vaccine reports 95 percent efficacy in preventing COVID-19 in those without prior infection, Moderna vaccines are reported to be 94.1% effective at preventing symptomatic infection in people with no evidence of previous COVID-19 infection and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has shown to be 72 percent effective overall.
Brown said taking the 95 percent efficacy into account, 5 out of 100, or 1 out of 20, vaccinated people will still contract the virus, but the symptoms will be greatly lessened. Studies show that people are about 60 percent protected after the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and the vaccine will reach its full effectiveness at two weeks post-injection.
“One in 20 is still a pretty significant number of people who are going to catch it despite having the vaccine, but that doesn’t mean you don’t get the vaccine,” Brown said. “It’s at least going to protect you somewhat so you’re not so bad off if you do get it. You might get a sniffle, have a little bit of a headache, but you won’t end up going to the hospital.
“If they’ve had the vaccine, they have enough of the good stuff in their bodies to fight this that they probably won’t get it real bad. The people that are going to the hospital are primarily the ones who did not get a vaccine. This Delta variant is different, and I encourage everyone to get a vaccine to stop this; if you don’t, wear a mask and social distance. Let’s do our best to try and slow this down.”
Commissioner Josh Carnley asked if they had seen an increase in the number of deaths since cases started to rise, and Brown said it typically takes about four weeks to show—hospitalizations tend to increase two weeks after cases rise, and it takes about two more weeks for people to start dying. One death was reported in the county over the last two weeks.
E-911 Director Dean Blair also encouraged those who are eligible to get the vaccine to take it to help ease the strain on first responders.
“It becomes very taxing from an emergency services standpoint,” he said. “It puts our EMS, firefighters and law enforcement all in a bad predicament when they’re going in and out of homes. We need to continue to encourage people to do what’s right.”
About the Delta variant
According to Yale Medicine, the Delta variant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain that was first identified in India in December 2020 then swept rapidly through India and Great Britain. The first Delta case in the United States was diagnosed in March, and it is now the dominant strain in the U.S., responsible for 80 percent of all new cases. Health experts agree that Delta is more contagious than the other virus strains.
Dr. F. Perry Wilson, a Yale Medicine epidemiologist, said, “In a completely unmitigated environment—where no one is vaccinated or wearing masks—it’s estimated that the average person infected with the original coronavirus strain will infect 2.5 other people. In the same environment, Delta would spread from one person to maybe 3.5 or 4 other people. Because of the math, it grows exponentially and more quickly. So, what seems like a fairly modest rate of infectivity can cause a virus to dominate very quickly—like we’re seeing now. Delta is outcompeting everything else and becoming the dominant strain.”
Aside from the rate of infection, another concern for epidemiologists is whether it will make people sicker than the original virus and how it affects the body; a study from Scotland showed that the Delta variant was about twice as likely as Alpha to result in hospitalization in unvaccinated individuals, and doctors in Great Britain, where Delta accounts for more than 90 percent of new cases, reported that a cough and loss of smell are less common.