COVID back on the rise: State, county numbers have tripled over the last two weeks

“One in 20 is still a pretty significant number of people who are going to catch it despite having the vaccine, but that doesn’t mean you don’t get the vaccine,” Brown said. “It’s at least going to protect you somewhat so you’re not so bad off if you do get it. You might get a sniffle, have a little bit of a headache, but you won’t end up going to the hospital.

“If they’ve had the vaccine, they have enough of the good stuff in their bodies to fight this that they probably won’t get it real bad. The people that are going to the hospital are primarily the ones who did not get a vaccine. This Delta variant is different, and I encourage everyone to get a vaccine to stop this; if you don’t, wear a mask and social distance. Let’s do our best to try and slow this down.”

Commissioner Josh Carnley asked if they had seen an increase in the number of deaths since cases started to rise, and Brown said it typically takes about four weeks to show—hospitalizations tend to increase two weeks after cases rise, and it takes about two more weeks for people to start dying. One death was reported in the county over the last two weeks.

E-911 Director Dean Blair also encouraged those who are eligible to get the vaccine to take it to help ease the strain on first responders.