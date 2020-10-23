COVID cases back on the rise

After several months of a downward trend in positive coronavirus tests, Coffee County’s numbers are slowly rising again, according to the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency.

On Thursday, EMA Director James Brown said there are currently 35 positive cases county-wide, up from 16 on Tuesday, Oct. 20, and even higher than earlier in the month.

“It’s a lot more than what we were getting around Oct. 11 and 12,” he said. “If you average it out over two weeks, we’re at about 16 cases a day. When we go back to the end of August, we were at 6.7 a day, so we’re definitely on an upward trend.”

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Coffee County has seen 1,717 total positive cases since March; 223 of those came in the last 14 days, and the county remains in the red — or very high risk — on ADPH’s risk indicator.

“That was updated last Friday, so they’ll update it again this Friday (today), and that information is a week old before they put it up, so we’re talking about information that is almost two weeks old,” Brown said. “But, based on the current numbers, I’ve got a feeling we’re going to continue to be in the red. We could drop down to orange, I’m just not sure.”