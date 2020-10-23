COVID cases back on the rise

After several months of a downward trend in positive coronavirus tests, Coffee County’s numbers are slowly rising again, according to the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency.
On Thursday, EMA Director James Brown said there are currently 35 positive cases county-wide, up from 16 on Tuesday, Oct. 20, and even higher than earlier in the month.
“It’s a lot more than what we were getting around Oct. 11 and 12,” he said. “If you average it out over two weeks, we’re at about 16 cases a day. When we go back to the end of August, we were at 6.7 a day, so we’re definitely on an upward trend.”
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Coffee County has seen 1,717 total positive cases since March; 223 of those came in the last 14 days, and the county remains in the red — or very high risk — on ADPH’s risk indicator.
“That was updated last Friday, so they’ll update it again this Friday (today), and that information is a week old before they put it up, so we’re talking about information that is almost two weeks old,” Brown said. “But, based on the current numbers, I’ve got a feeling we’re going to continue to be in the red. We could drop down to orange, I’m just not sure.”
The risk classification is based off of four different categories of data: declining numbers, positivity rate, testing goals, and visits for COVID-like symptoms. Since Oct. 10, the positivity rate for Coffee County has risen to 6.92, meaning “Out of 100 tests given, 6.92 people test positive,” Brown said.
While deaths from COVID-19 have also seen a small increase from seven to 10 confirmed, the region remains in the yellow risk zone for hospitalizations.
“Red is when I start to worry. Overall, hospital beds look fairly good,” he said. “There are a couple of hospitals, mainly over in Houston County, that are quite full. At the last peak, we had 1,600 in the hospital, and now we’re at about 850; but, that number is up from 700 just several weeks ago.”
Two major events that experts expected to see a spike in cases after — Labor Day and the return to school — yielded no sudden increase in cases. In fact, Coffee County Schools reported just 35 confirmed cases since Aug. 10 between students and faculty at four schools, and Enterprise City Schools reported 31 student cases and 20 staff across its 10 schools.
When asked what could have triggered this random spike, Brown said it is most likely what doctors and psychologists are now referring to as “COVID fatigue.”
“People have been doing this for so long that we start to get a little lax in how we do things,” he said. “I think it’s just fatigue.”
As winter and the start of flu season draw closer, it’s important to get the flu shot and investigate the onset of new aches, pains and coughs — both symptoms of the flu and coronavirus.
To find out where to get tested in Coffee County, contact the Coffee County Health Department at 334-347-9574.
