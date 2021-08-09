COVID cases, hospitalization rates continue to rise

Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown said Monday morning that statewide COVID numbers have more than doubled over the last two weeks while county numbers have almost exactly doubled.
Since the July 26 Coffee County Commission meeting, Alabama’s number of new cases has grown from an average of about 1,000 cases per day over a two week period to 2,400 cases per day over a seven-day period, leading to an overall increase of 16,913 new cases in the last week.
In Coffee County, the previous two-week increase was 264 new cases over a two-week period, about 19 a day, to 270 over seven days, about 39 new cases per day.
“To put it in context, when we were at our peak, we had about 58 a day, so we’re not there yet, but we’re rapidly getting there,” Brown said.
Hospitalization numbers have also increased accordingly with the rise in new cases. On July 26, 870 people were hospitalized. At the time of Monday’s meeting before the number was updated, the Department of Health and Human Services reported that 2,184 people have since been hospitalized.
“As you can imagine, hospitals are at or over capacity, especially some of the ICUs. A lot of hospitals are considering, and some of them already have, canceled elective surgeries,” Brown said. “We see a lot where patients are now being stabilized for typical conditions, heart attacks, strokes, things like that, and then they get transferred someplace else.”
Brown added that the Alabama Department of Public Health has also asked people to not go to the emergency room unless it is a true emergency, citing a large majority of people coming in for COVID tests.
“There are a lot of other places to get a COVID test, so please leave the emergency room for emergencies,” he said.
On a positive note, Brown said they have not yet seen an increase in the number of deaths—though it is expected in the coming weeks—and that the vaccine rate has increased slightly. In the last report, 30.6 percent of the county had received at least one dose with 24.8 percent of people completely vaccinated. Now, 32.23 percent of people have received at least one dose with 25.31 percent having completed their vaccine series.
“Remember, these are preventive measures, not curative. We have a lot of people that end up in the hospital that say, ‘Can I get the shot now?’ No, because the vaccine is preventative, so you need to have it about two weeks before you’re exposed, so please go out and get it,” Brown said. “I’m starting to feel a little bit like Noah here, warning everybody that a flood is coming and nobody seems to be listening.”
Brown said they aren’t sure yet when the numbers are going to peak or begin to decline because the number of active cases and positivity rate used to calculate the spread of infection are no longer viable measures of the overall infection rate due to self-diagnosing and not getting officially tested.
“It is our observation that people are now tending toward self-treating and not testing when symptoms first appear. They are also not quarantining, not wearing masks or social distancing and only actively seek medical treatment, and testing, when symptoms worsen,” Brown said in an email to officials and the media on Friday. “It is also apparent that updates of test results and notifications on tracking boards have slowed somewhat with updates on cases numbers now trickling in over multiple days. If you are sick, get a test. Positivity numbers show us trends that are useful in predicting future hospital needs. We encourage everyone to wear masks, social distance, wash hands, all the things we’ve been saying to do, and get your vaccine."
Free COVID tests are given at the Coffee County Health Department each Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and the cost of a test at an urgent care clinic will vary depending on an individual’s health insurance and co-pay. For uninsured individuals, Brown said tests cost about $75, depending on the location. To schedule a test at the health department or for questions regarding other free testing opportunities, call 334-347-9574.
Brown also added that Wednesday at 11 a.m., the federal government is going to send out a test of the emergency alert system, which will include alerting cell phones unless the setting has been disabled.