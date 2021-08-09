COVID cases, hospitalization rates continue to rise

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brown added that the Alabama Department of Public Health has also asked people to not go to the emergency room unless it is a true emergency, citing a large majority of people coming in for COVID tests.

“There are a lot of other places to get a COVID test, so please leave the emergency room for emergencies,” he said.

On a positive note, Brown said they have not yet seen an increase in the number of deaths—though it is expected in the coming weeks—and that the vaccine rate has increased slightly. In the last report, 30.6 percent of the county had received at least one dose with 24.8 percent of people completely vaccinated. Now, 32.23 percent of people have received at least one dose with 25.31 percent having completed their vaccine series.

“Remember, these are preventive measures, not curative. We have a lot of people that end up in the hospital that say, ‘Can I get the shot now?’ No, because the vaccine is preventative, so you need to have it about two weeks before you’re exposed, so please go out and get it,” Brown said. “I’m starting to feel a little bit like Noah here, warning everybody that a flood is coming and nobody seems to be listening.”