COVID cases in county soar over Christmas, NYE

“Even if we bring these numbers down, let’s say only 5 percent—and include younger people getting this and might not need the hospital—that’s still 38 people that are going to need a hospital bed in the next two to three weeks, and we’re full or near full. That’s the reality of our state. Our current numbers for ICU beds in the state is 96 percent full—that’s if you count every ICU bed in Alabama. Some areas are worse off and are in the negative numbers for ICU beds. So, we need people to take this seriously.”

Brown said one of the biggest ways to make a difference going forward is for individuals to get the vaccination as it becomes available, though he acknowledged the rollout has left a lot to be desired. Of the 226,240 vaccines allocated to Alabama, only 42,810 doses have been administered. While the EMA has no role to play in dispersal, he said they’re doing all they can to support the Alabama Department of Public Health’s efforts behind the scenes. One way is by encouraging as many organizations, businesses and healthcare providers as possible in the community to sign up for an ImmPRINT account on the ADPH website. With the ImmPRINT account, each organization will be given a certain number of vaccines to distribute to its employees.