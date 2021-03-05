COVID declining in county schools

Coffee County Schools announced Wednesday afternoon through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that just five additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system. This brings the total number of cases in the county school system to 202.
Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:
“This week, Coffee County Schools have only five cases of COVID-19 to report.
“Zion Chapel School has two student cases and one faculty case, New Brockton Elementary School has two student cases, and New Brockton High School and Kinston School have no new cases to report. This brings our total COVID-19 cases to 202 since the start of school on Aug. 10.
“Most of our employees who wished to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have now received their first dose. Thanks to all of those who assisted us in making this happen.
“We still have a ways to go in order to accomplish what we set out to do on Aug. 10 and that is to provide our students with an opportunity to receive their education in a face-to-face setting in front of their teachers. It hasn’t been without some up and down moments, but each week we are one step closer to reaching our goal.
“COVID-19 has taken much from our schools, communities, state and nation, but it has been proven these last several months what a “can-do” attitude is worth when people come together for the betterment of all.”
Data and statisticsAs of Thursday afternoon, Coffee County had a total of 97 new cases over the last 14 days, bringing the total since March to 5,264. The county’s death toll has now reached 103.
Statewide, Alabama has now reached a total of 498,076 cases. In the last 14 days, there have been 14,095 new cases. The total number of deaths has eclipsed the 10K mark to hit 10,094, and there have been 45,723 hospitalizations since last March.
VaccinationsAlso as of Thursday afternoon, 1,003,396 vaccine doses have been administered in Alabama out of 1,475,925 delivered doses—648,686 people have received at least one dose, while 352,749 people have completed the series.
The United States now has three approved vaccine options: the mRNA-built Pfizer and Moderna and the adenovirus shot from Johnson & Johnson that was recently approved for use.
Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines train the body to fight COVID-19 by injecting mRNA, or messenger RNA, and Johnson & Johnson uses “cold” viral DNA, which is a key reason this vaccine is so much easier to create and store. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the adenovirus, called Ad26, is a common cold virus that has had its illness-causing genes removed, so it can’t get people sick. Once the vaccine is injected into a person’s arm, the virus injects its DNA into cells where it’s copied into messenger RNA. That mRNA then codes for coronavirus spike proteins in the same way as Pfizer’s or Moderna’s shots.
While the Moderna and Pfizer shots have higher effective rates than Johnson & Johnson’s, experts have stressed that all these vaccines share two very important statistics: zero hospitalizations and zero deaths among fully vaccinated trial participants.
Mask ordinance
Governor Kay Ivey issued her 23 supplemental emergency proclamation Thursday extending the Safer at Home Order that includes a statewide mask requirement. Individuals will be required to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with other people, as described in the order.
This order extends until Friday, April 9 at 5 p.m. For more details, see today’s front page of The Dothan Eagle.