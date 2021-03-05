COVID declining in county schools

Coffee County Schools announced Wednesday afternoon through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that just five additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system. This brings the total number of cases in the county school system to 202.

Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:

“This week, Coffee County Schools have only five cases of COVID-19 to report.

“Zion Chapel School has two student cases and one faculty case, New Brockton Elementary School has two student cases, and New Brockton High School and Kinston School have no new cases to report. This brings our total COVID-19 cases to 202 since the start of school on Aug. 10.

“Most of our employees who wished to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have now received their first dose. Thanks to all of those who assisted us in making this happen.

“We still have a ways to go in order to accomplish what we set out to do on Aug. 10 and that is to provide our students with an opportunity to receive their education in a face-to-face setting in front of their teachers. It hasn’t been without some up and down moments, but each week we are one step closer to reaching our goal.